WATCH NOW: CDC’s updated mask guidelines spark conflicting viewpoints

Americans are taking a step toward normalcy after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new masking guidelines Thursday. Fully vaccinated Americans, in most situations, no longer need to wear masks indoors, according to the guidelines.
The CDC also said people who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear masks when outdoors, even when social distancing is not possible. This decision comes after the CDC reported a steady decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, as well as data supporting the effectiveness of the vaccines. As of Wednesday, the CDC reported 35,442 new COVID-19 cases, which is a 23.6% drop compared with the previous 7-day average. Hospitalizations also saw a decline of 12.4% compared to the prior 7-day average.
While this news seems to be a step toward what many hope is a post-COVID-19 world after 15 months, there are still some exceptions. It is also causing state and local officials as well as private businesses to discuss whether and when their mask orders will be updated.
Fully vaccinated people — people who received their final COVID-19 shot at least two weeks ago — are still required to wear face coverings in health care facilities, transportation hubs like airports and stations, as well as public transportation such as airplanes, buses and trains. That guideline applies to travel within, into or outside the country as part of a federal mask mandate that has been extended to Sept. 13. They no longer need to wear face coverings outdoors.
According to the updated CDC guidance, fully vaccinated people “no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.”
Although the CDC has dramatically shifted the mask requirements, fully vaccinated people may still be required to wear masks in their communities and when they visit businesses.
Fresh Foods owner Kerry Dishman said nothing will change for customers when they visit the grocery store.
“If people wanted to wear them, that’s great, and if they didn’t that’s fine, too,” Dishman said. “We let them make their own choices.”
Dishman said their customers have been courteous to each other without the store having to say anything about wearing a mask or social distancing.
“Our customers are very courteous of one another and would give each other space without us ever having to say anything, so we really appreciate the way everyone thinks of one another,” she said.
For customers who are unable or uncomfortable with purchasing their groceries in person, Dishman said they will continue to offer online ordering and curbside pickup with contactless shopping.
“That way you can shop online and still support a local business,” Dishman said. “That has worked really well for a lot people.”
Other businesses are seeking further guidance from the CDC.
Menard’s spokesperson Jeff Abbott providing the following statement: “On the surface, that’s great news. However, the CDC has forgotten to tell us how to tell the difference between a vaccinated person and an unvaccinated person. We are making inquiries and are anxiously awaiting their further instruction.”
The news has been one of mixed reviews across the community and country as some people are concerned about eliminating mask usage too soon, while others say people who are vaccinated are safe and do not need to wear masks.
Area resident Rhonda Walker echoed the same concern Abbott posed to the CDC about knowing whether or not someone who is not wearing a mask has been fully vaccinated or not.
“I went into Walmart this morning without my mask to see how it feels,” she said. “Employees and most of the customers were still wearing theirs, which I find admirable. Unfortunately, it is impossible to tell if those without a mask that I ran into were safely vaccinated like me, or if they are simply anti-maskers or anti-vaxers doing what they’ve been doing all along.”
Another point members of the community brought up was the issue of medical confidentiality.
“I think it’s actually kind of silly because how do you prove people are vaccinated?” Chris Clifford said. “Are we going to have a mandatory vaccination card? For years, we’ve always been told our body, our cells. My personal health choices are my personal health choices.”
David Wilson said the new guidelines will not affect his life as he follows the posted signs at local businesses.
“I’ve been vaccinated and there are still places that require the mask, which is fine,” he said. “I always have two or three on me out in my car, so I don’t forget. And the other places where you don’t need one, that’s fine. It’s nothing that creates major problems.”