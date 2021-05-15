WATCH NOW: CDC’s updated mask guidelines spark conflicting viewpoints

“That way you can shop online and still support a local business,” Dishman said. “That has worked really well for a lot people.”

Other businesses are seeking further guidance from the CDC.

Menard’s spokesperson Jeff Abbott providing the following statement: “On the surface, that’s great news. However, the CDC has forgotten to tell us how to tell the difference between a vaccinated person and an unvaccinated person. We are making inquiries and are anxiously awaiting their further instruction.”

The news has been one of mixed reviews across the community and country as some people are concerned about eliminating mask usage too soon, while others say people who are vaccinated are safe and do not need to wear masks.

Area resident Rhonda Walker echoed the same concern Abbott posed to the CDC about knowing whether or not someone who is not wearing a mask has been fully vaccinated or not.

“I went into Walmart this morning without my mask to see how it feels,” she said. “Employees and most of the customers were still wearing theirs, which I find admirable. Unfortunately, it is impossible to tell if those without a mask that I ran into were safely vaccinated like me, or if they are simply anti-maskers or anti-vaxers doing what they’ve been doing all along.”