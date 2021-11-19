WATCH NOW: Come to Taco Town for the tacos, stay for the traditions

Terry Brown has spent decades eating at Taco Town on an almost daily basis. “Now he’s in the veteran’s home, and I bust him out every week and we come here,” his friend and former neighbor Michelle Wolfley said. “I get something different pretty much every time. He always gets the enchiladas.”

It’s that consistency, the two said, which keeps them coming back. That, and the friendly and quick service, and the reasonable prices, and the fact they’re open at 11 a.m. For Brown, he’s just continuing a tradition he’s had since 1977.

The influence of Taco Town stretches back even further. The restaurant opened in the 1950s, and didn’t move to its current location at 1007 W 27th St. until 1982. It has served generations of Platte Valley residents, including current owners Justin and Jeanna Dedic.

The Dedics were looking to bring one of their favorite Denver restaurants to Scottsbluff when they moved back to the area in 2012.

“We called on a couple of them, but we didn’t have any restaurant experience at the time, didn’t have investors,” Justin Dedic said. “They looked at the size of the community, no interstates or things like that, and they kind of laughed me off the phone. Right after that it came out in the paper that Taco Town was for sale so it became the perfect storm.”