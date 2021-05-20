WATCH NOW: Community swimming pool staffs readying for opening days

Some reported pay scales ranging from $9 per hour to $15, depending on responsibilities and training. The pandemic tossed its own unique hurdle at pools. Because some decided not to open or decided late in the spring, veteran managers and lifeguards looked elsewhere for summer work. As a result, 2021 is a year that lost one year of lifeguard leaders, Shana Brown, the culture and leisure services director and pool manager in Alliance, said.

“Typically, I have college kids coming back and taking on leadership roles at the pool,” Brown said.

She has hired a manager and assistant manager, but also must hire 13 lifeguards and six cashiers to fill her complement.

Like most people with the word “park” in their title, Brown was busy preparing to reopen the Alliance pool, but there also was a fountain needing attention, along with park landscapes and the cemetery.

“It’s absolutely crunch time right now,” Brown said.

Scottsbluff Park Supervisor Rick Deeds also had his hands full. Earlier, he had repaired the slides at the water park and fixed a leaky tub. He felt the cool spray of the water features Thursday as plumbers cranked open the valves, but there was no lingering. Deeds had broken lawn mowers to fix and acres of grass to groom.