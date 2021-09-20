 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Crawford fire reported at 50% containment
0 comments

WATCH NOW: Crawford fire reported at 50% containment

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska. Gov. Pete Ricketts declared an emergency to allow state and other resources to be used to battle the Post Fire near Crawford. Helicopters from the Nebraska National Guard were used in the response, which captured this aerial footage. As of Monday, the fire was reported to be 50% contained and had damaged more than 5,400 acres.

A fire that has burned thousands of acres in the northern Panhandle is reported to be at 50% containment.

In an update on Monday morning, The Post Fire near Crawford is reported to have been 50% contained as of 8 p.m. Sunday evening. The report showed significant progress from an update on Sunday that listed the fire, which had been reported to have started a week ago, at 15% containment.

Pre-evacuation notices for the community of Crawford were removed from an area south of Highway 20 and north of Four-Mile Road.

The fire will move from a Type 3 Incident to a Type 4 incident, which means that resources are usually local and some or all of the command and general staff positions will be on the local level, according to the latest update from the Pine Ridge Ranger District for the Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands. One hundred sixty-two personnel are reported to still be on scene, battling the blaze.

Download PDF 20210920_am_PostFire_PIOMap (1).pdf
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Scottsbluff man accused of rape
Crime

Scottsbluff man accused of rape

Scottsbluff Police arrested a Scottsbluff man after neighbors reporting hearing a woman screaming and police discovered a woman who reported h…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News