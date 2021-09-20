WATCH NOW: Crawford fire reported at 50% containment

A fire that has burned thousands of acres in the northern Panhandle is reported to be at 50% containment.

In an update on Monday morning, The Post Fire near Crawford is reported to have been 50% contained as of 8 p.m. Sunday evening. The report showed significant progress from an update on Sunday that listed the fire, which had been reported to have started a week ago, at 15% containment.

Pre-evacuation notices for the community of Crawford were removed from an area south of Highway 20 and north of Four-Mile Road.

The fire will move from a Type 3 Incident to a Type 4 incident, which means that resources are usually local and some or all of the command and general staff positions will be on the local level, according to the latest update from the Pine Ridge Ranger District for the Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands. One hundred sixty-two personnel are reported to still be on scene, battling the blaze.