WATCH NOW: Curious about Ford’s F-150 Lightning pickup? Test drive a Mustang Mach-E for a similar experience

Drew Allen, a salesman at Fremont Ford, said the best way to get an idea of what the new F-150 Lightning will be like is to get behind the wheel of the Mustang Mach-E at Fremont Ford.

Currently, the all-wheel drive Mach-E is the loaner for customers whose vehicles are being serviced at Fremont.

What distinguishes electric vehicles from fuel-powered counterparts?

It’s stump-pulling torque and acceleration.

To demonstrate, Allen rolls off the Fremont lot on East 20th Street and turns south onto Highway 26 in the 2021 Mustang Mach-E, the all-electric version of the automaker’s iconic sports car.

Pointing south on Highway 26, Allen increases to 40 mph and then punches the accelerator. In a wink, numerals on the digital display race from 40 mph to 75 mph.

“You’ll know why Ford gave this car the Mustang badge after putting your foot into it,” Allen said.

The four-door, all-wheel drive Mach-E has a range of 300 miles. A home-charging station can top off the batteries in about eight hours, but a super-charging station can bring up the charge to 80% in 47 minutes.