WATCH NOW: Downtown Scottsbluff Cinco de Mayo celebration a hit attendees and officials say

If turn out is any indication of a successful event, the downtown Cinco de Mayo celebration was a hit.

Hundreds poured into the 18th Street Plaza Wednesday for food and live music for an event Starr Lehl, Scottsbluff economic development director, said would “definitely” return next year.

“We’re so fortunate to live here and have the integration between the community,” Lehl said. “We’ll definitely do it next year.”

The event was nearly halted on its maiden voyage when rain dampened the festivities. However, once the rain cleared up, the crowds poured in.

In addition to the live music and food, margaritas, jalapeño beer, several events such as a a car show on Broadway and a taco contest judged by the mayor, took place as part of the celebration.

Francisco Valencia came for the car show.

“I just come to the shows just to support the community and support everybody else,” Valencia said. “But if I could win anything that would be great.”

Valencia said he was glad the City of Scottsbluff decided to launch the event.