WATCH NOW: ESU-13 cuts ribbon on day treatment center

“I hope for the sake of those kids that need you and the families ... that you will see this as a beginning and that these people will be an inspiration for more to come in the future,” he said.

State Sen. John Stinner, of Gering, played the part of the middle man. Stinner connected ESU-13 with The Sherwood Foundation, an Omaha-based charity that funds projects geared toward increasing access to services, increasing access to civic life and promoting social justice. Stinner helped secure a $2.1 million grant for ESU-13.

“I was surprised at the size, actually,” Stinner told the Star-Herald in December, adding that the distance between Omaha and Scottsbluff can create a boundary.

Stinner prepared video remarks for the ribbon cutting. He said he hopes the Day Treatment Center catches on as a model across Nebraska.

The process for enrolling into the Day Treatment Center requires a referral from the school district, Katherine Carrizales, ESU-13 director of psychological and behavioral health, said. Once she receives the referral, she said she and a team review the referral. Once in, students spend up to 90 days in the program.