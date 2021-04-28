WATCH NOW: ESU-13 cuts ribbon on day treatment center

TERRYTOWN — Months after the Panhandle Beginnings Day Treatment Center began treating children, ESU-13 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the center.
The center, located in the Carpenter Center, helps students facing mental health crises that prevent them from continuing their education or place them in harm’s way, according to ESU-13 officials. Instead of attending regular classes, students can learn and heal safely at the Day Treatment Center.
“One thing that I find remarkable is the energy that you’re able to gather here in the Panhandle for this,” Nebraska Department of Education Commission Matthew Blomstedt told a gathered crowd of school administrators on Wednesday.
The effort to erect the multi-million dollar Day Treatment Center stemmed from a coalition of prominent community leaders. Rick Myles, Scottsbluff Public Schools superintendent, told Gov. Pete Ricketts via a letter that the need for mental health treatment was great.
“In Scottsbluff (schools) alone, that’s about 40 or so students of our 3,500 who, at any given time, find themselves in need of a therapeutic day treatment school setting to help them safely overcome their challenges,” Myles wrote in the letter.
During the ribbon-cutting, Myles told the crowd of about 100 that he hopes the center lives up to its name.
“I hope for the sake of those kids that need you and the families ... that you will see this as a beginning and that these people will be an inspiration for more to come in the future,” he said.
State Sen. John Stinner, of Gering, played the part of the middle man. Stinner connected ESU-13 with The Sherwood Foundation, an Omaha-based charity that funds projects geared toward increasing access to services, increasing access to civic life and promoting social justice. Stinner helped secure a $2.1 million grant for ESU-13.
“I was surprised at the size, actually,” Stinner told the Star-Herald in December, adding that the distance between Omaha and Scottsbluff can create a boundary.
Stinner prepared video remarks for the ribbon cutting. He said he hopes the Day Treatment Center catches on as a model across Nebraska.
The process for enrolling into the Day Treatment Center requires a referral from the school district, Katherine Carrizales, ESU-13 director of psychological and behavioral health, said. Once she receives the referral, she said she and a team review the referral. Once in, students spend up to 90 days in the program.
At the ribbon cutting, Carrizales told the story of Riley, a recent student of the center. She said Riley was an adolescent student who came to the center because they refused to go to school and hadn’t left their house in months.
“Before we knew it, the protective layers of (Riley’s) maladaptive behaviors had been peeled away,” Carrizales said. “This youth had met their treatment goals and was ready to return to their home school district.”
Andrew Dick, ESU-13 administrator, said the ribbon cutting was slated earlier. However, the surge of COVID-19 cases late last year pushed the ribbon cutting into the summer.
He told the Star-Herald that the center had one classroom that could support six to eight students at a time. Next year, he said the center will have two classrooms and add a third the following year.