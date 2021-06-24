WATCH NOW: Father inspired by daughter to raise awareness of rare cancer

“What’s important about that is that anybody that’s diagnosed with cancer, especially a rare cancer, needs to have genetic testing to find out what mutations they have, because there may be a therapy that aligns with that mutation that an individual has that they may be able to use to at least extend their life and the quantity and quality,” Fleischer said.

It’s rare that people he comes into contact with know about cholangiocarcinoma. Only about 8,000 people in the U.S. develop cholangiocarcinoma each year, and a cancer is considered rare if fewer than 40,000 people develop it a year, according to The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation website. Often times, people are just willing to talk to Fleischer, hear about his story and share their own stories. Some have started talking to him because of his car, which identifies him on it. Others because of their own struggles, or their own hopes. People have given him decorated T-shirts, decorated shoes and even given him travel recommendations. He’s affable and makes a great “ambassador of hope,” as he has been dubbed on the gifts he’s been given.