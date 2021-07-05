WATCH NOW: Hour-plus-long Allred Fireworks Show captivates community

The Colorado family’s favorite part of the show was the finale, despite a little hiccup in communication.

With about ten minutes still left in the show, the parking lot lights came back on — everyone thought the show was over, including city staff. But then …

“Shut them off! Shut them off! Turn the lights off!”

Shouts to kill the lights came from the marked off, fireworks-launching area, where nearly 20 members of the Allred family were setting up for the grand finale.

“A little more communication with folks running the lights I guess would have been (good),” Allred said.

While it might not have been intentional, the miscommunication only built anticipation for what was the ultimate fireworks finale, in the Colorado family’s opinion. Allred said that in the finale alone, there were just under 5,000 breaks.

At the end of the day, despite any internal glitches, Allred was happy with the show his family put on and what it did for the community.

“It was all good,” he said. “It’s fireworks; it’s hard to mess it up. We had a good time. Nobody got hurt, didn’t start any fires.