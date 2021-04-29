WATCH NOW: It's the end of an era as Terrytown water tower comes down

It didn’t take long.

Starting and ending early Thursday morning, crews dismantled the Terrytown water tower.

The Terrytown council voted last year to remove the water tower as part of its project to completely revamp the community’s water system. The work included connecting the city’s water system to neighboring Gering, which now provides Terrytown’s water.

The city hasn’t used the tower to store water since then. For several years, the tower had been rusting and an inspection of the tank’s interior revealed the coating is starting to peel off.

In 2020, city engineer Jeff Wolfe estimated that keeping the water tower in place and upgrading it to a functional level would cost $75,000 to $100,000. On the other hand, The teardown would cost between $20,000 and $30,000, he said.

However, Terrytown city clerk Jeni Mattern said the teardown ended up costing a little more. However, the cost was negligible, Mattern said, since the city paid for the project with a grant.

For some residents, removal of the tower is the end of an era. The water tower had stood over the community since the 1940s when entrepreneur and politician Terry Carpenter founded the town.