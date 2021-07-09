WATCH NOW: Kids take over the fun at Oregon Trail Days

Hundreds of families took to the streets of Gering on Friday morning to walk in the annual Oregon Trail Days Kiddie Parade. It marked the triumphant return of the parade after last year’s hiatus due to the pandemic.
Families assembled at Legion Park at 9:15 a.m. to set up and, for many of the children, play at the playground. The parade kicked off at 10 a.m. and lasted for around 20 minutes. Thousands of spectators gathered together and watched from the sidewalks, collecting candy and posters tossed to the crowd.
Jennifer Schwab pulled along her children Axel, 5, and Lainey, 3, on a Jurassic Park-themed float. “This year, (Axel) had a little bit more of an opinion of what he wanted to do. He’s really into dinosaurs right now,” Schwab said. “My dad always went all out for us. When I had kids, I just wanted to keep the tradition going.”
Axel and Lainey are lifers when it comes to the Kiddie Parade. Previous floats of theirs have been Viking and Flintstones-themed.
“I definitely wouldn’t be able to do it without my dad and my husband,” Schwab said.
The parade brought families from all across the state to participate. Brad and Lacey Peters traveled from Omaha with their kids Cooper, 3, and Lainey, 8 months.
The Peters had participated with various youth groups in the parade when they were in high school, but this was only their second time participating as parents.
“Now that we have our own kids, we decided to come back to our home town and let them try it out,” Brad Peters said.
The Peters kids were pulled along in a wagon made to look like a circus.
“It was a fun idea from the internet. Both the kids like animals, so we’ve got a lion and a tiger,” Peters said.
Megan De Los Santos and three of her friends picked their own patriotic parade theme. They were all decked out in red, white and blue, and their 11 children between them were similarly star-spangled.
“It’s first time for a lot of the kids ... some of my kids weren’t born last time,” De Los Santos said. The group had last participated around half a decade previously.
Other groups wore medieval outfits, super hero costumes, organizational shirts or the colors of their local school.
“It’s just fun. I mean, look at all the creativity,” parade organizer Mary Robinson said. She has overseen the parade for more than 20 years. This year, more than a dozen large groups joined in. Registration went well, Robinson said, although it was lower than in previous years.
That didn’t seem to have an effect on the energy and enthusiasm of the kids participating.
“She was Jasmine for Halloween last year. She decided she couldn’t get enough of it,” Becky Horne said of her daughter Blakely’s costume.