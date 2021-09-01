 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Light of Hope helps CASA, CAPstone in mission to help abused, neglected children
0 comments
editor's pick

WATCH NOW: Light of Hope helps CASA, CAPstone in mission to help abused, neglected children

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CAPstone’s Monica Shambaugh and CASA’s Kelcie McBride recently sat down with Digital Editor Maunette Loeks to talk about the upcoming Light of Hope fundraiser. 

CASA of Scotts Bluff County and CAPStone will come together Sept. 2 to raise funds to support efforts to help abused and neglected children. The Light of Hope will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Gering Civic Center. 

CAPstone’s Monica Shambaugh and CASA’s Kelcie McBride recently sat down with Digital Editor Maunette Loeks to talk about the upcoming Light of Hope fundraiser. 

CASA of Scotts Bluff County and CAPStone will come together Sept. 2 to raise funds to support efforts to help abused and neglected children. The Light of Hope will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Gering Civic Center. 

Read more about the Light of Hope:

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News