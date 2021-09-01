WATCH NOW: Light of Hope helps CASA, CAPstone in mission to help abused, neglected children

CAPstone’s Monica Shambaugh and CASA’s Kelcie McBride recently sat down with Digital Editor Maunette Loeks to talk about the upcoming Light of Hope fundraiser.

CASA of Scotts Bluff County and CAPStone will come together Sept. 2 to raise funds to support efforts to help abused and neglected children. The Light of Hope will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Gering Civic Center.