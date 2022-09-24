WATCH NOW: Lincoln man takes top spot at Monument Marathon

The Monument Marathon's full marathon winner has crossed the finish line.

Kyle Clouston, of Lincoln, took the top spot with a time of 2:51:27. Nicholas Kizzire, of Alliance, came in second with a time of 2:59:25. Joshua Richardson, of Gillette, Wyoming, (2:24:43) and Billy Engel, of Gering (3:26:22) took the third and fourth places, respectively. Rounding out the top five and coming in as the winner of the women's division was Heidi McCarty, of Cheyenne, with a time of 3:26:51.

Runners in the Monument Marathon events hit the road early this morning, with the full and half-marathons starting at 7:30 a.m.

In the 5K, Jarred Berger, of Gering, crossed the finish line first in the 5K, completing with a time of 19:18. Finishing out the top 5 were Hans Adams, of Scottsbluff (20:43); Axel Blomstedt, of McCook (22:36); Landon Walker, of Englewood Colorado, (22:39 )and Derrick Brown, of Gering (23:13).

The top runner in the women's 5K division was Libby Baum, 13, of Gering. Baum finished with a time of 23:45.

Alejandro Garcia, of Chappell, took the top spot in the half-marathon, with a time of 1:10:43. Garcia is a past winner at the Monument Marathon.

He was followed by Dylan Stansbury of Crawford (1:17:37). Emily Pfifer, of Laramie, Wyoming, finished first in the women's division and also finished third (01:17:37). Rounding out the top five in the half-marathon are Alex Nickelson, of Rapid City, South Dakota, (1:33:59) and Joshua Blanchard, of Silverthorne, Colorado (1:35:25).

