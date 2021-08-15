WATCH NOW: Local comic artists share artistic insights

“I’ll lay it out one night, and then I walk away for 24 hours, and I don’t look at it again,” he said. “And then I walk back and I look at it after a day, or even sometimes even two days, and then I’ll pick up on it. I’ll set the reference material down and look at it and know exactly what doesn’t look like them, and then I can fix it.”

Once he comes back to it, he’ll adjust whatever doesn’t look quite right. Then when he’s satisfied with the pencil drawing, he goes over it with black, and then colors it in.

It’s only been over the past couple of years that Sterkel has gotten back into his art. He took a break for a while when he worked at a T-shirt and logo design company. Now that he’s finally “getting back to where I used to be,” he’s building up his portfolio to send to publishing companies. In the past he’s sent his work to companies as large as Marvel.

“I think I have two or three rejection letters from Marvel that I actually sent work in and rejected,” he said. “I’ve actually talked to artists at comic book conventions that never even had gotten returned anything. They’re like, ‘Well, at least you got something looked at,’ and it’s like, I never even thought of it that way. … So I got lucky that they even looked at it.”