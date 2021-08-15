WATCH NOW: Local comic artists share artistic insights

Every artist has his or her own way of doing things, whether they paint, draw, design, sculpt or write. There’s always a process, and it’s almost never the same from artist to artist, even within the same or similar media. And there is always more to the process than meets the eye.
The art of comics is no exception.
According to two individuals who run a local comic book company, Ideal Comics, there are two main comic processes: full script and plot forward (also known as the Marvel method).
“I prefer to call it the Stan Lee method nowadays,” Barry Tetz, lead artist for Ideal Comics, said.
Many people might think that comics just take a little drawing and some word bubbles, and a story is born. However, both the writing and the art are much more complex. For Ideal Comics co-founder and world builder Mathew D. Rhys, he usually takes the full script approach.
“My preferred process is I like to come up with a story — beginning, middle and end — just the rough, not even an outline. Then I break that out in an outline of all the stuff I want to fill in.
Then I break that into a page by page breakdown,” he said. “… I’ll work that into a script. So, I go through the whole story four times before it’s done. It’s a little labor intensive, (but) it allows me to have all of the pieces in place like I want.”
For Tetz, he likes a little more freedom as an artist. He’s okay with being given a general idea and then running with it, which is more like the plot first method.
Rhys explains it as “the writer gives rough notes to the artist, just a general idea, and the artist makes everything else happen. And then the writer comes back in and writes the dialogue based upon that.”
Either way, the art portion of comics is a process in and of itself. The old fashion way begins with pencil sketches, which are then converted to blue lines to extract the colors digitally after scanning it. Then they get inked and scanned and lettered using bubble cutouts on top. Then they get rescanned.
However, technology has improved immensely, and now a lot of the drawing and coloring is actually done digitally.
“I do pretty much 99% of my art digitally,” Tetz said.
Still, there are some artists out there who like the feeling of pencil and paper — or marker and paper.
Local Gering artist Ron Sterkel uses alcohol-based markers, which he says are cheaper versions of COPIC markers, to create large prints of comic book and other fandom characters. Currently, he is working on a four part Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle piece.
Sterkel has his own process for his artwork. He begins with penciled circles for a general idea of body placement, refining a little here and a little there. Then he leaves the drawing alone for 24 hours.
“I’ll lay it out one night, and then I walk away for 24 hours, and I don’t look at it again,” he said. “And then I walk back and I look at it after a day, or even sometimes even two days, and then I’ll pick up on it. I’ll set the reference material down and look at it and know exactly what doesn’t look like them, and then I can fix it.”
Once he comes back to it, he’ll adjust whatever doesn’t look quite right. Then when he’s satisfied with the pencil drawing, he goes over it with black, and then colors it in.
It’s only been over the past couple of years that Sterkel has gotten back into his art. He took a break for a while when he worked at a T-shirt and logo design company. Now that he’s finally “getting back to where I used to be,” he’s building up his portfolio to send to publishing companies. In the past he’s sent his work to companies as large as Marvel.
“I think I have two or three rejection letters from Marvel that I actually sent work in and rejected,” he said. “I’ve actually talked to artists at comic book conventions that never even had gotten returned anything. They’re like, ‘Well, at least you got something looked at,’ and it’s like, I never even thought of it that way. … So I got lucky that they even looked at it.”
