WATCH NOW: Local outreach program brings Random Act of Kindness Day to the Panhandle

The Random Acts of Kindness Foundation will be celebrating National Random Acts of Kindness (RAOK) Day on Feb. 17 this year. The national holiday can be celebrated by anyone across the country, but in the Nebraska Panhandle, an organization has decided to take the lead in getting communities involved on this special day.

Region 1 of the Nebraska Strong Recovery Project has been working with various schools, agencies, businesses and organizations across the Panhandle to join in a day of celebrating kindness.

“Random act of kindness is such a simple concept,” Don Lease, an outreach worker through Nebraska Strong Recovery Project, said. “You just think about somebody you’d like to bless on that day, do something nice for them.”

Heather Brown, another outreach worker for the organization, told the Star-Herald that they are willing to help those who want to participate by brainstorming ideas, getting individuals connected to the right people and dropping items off at certain places.

Lease said the idea was to bring more joy to the area during these trying times.