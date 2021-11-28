WATCH NOW: Local service is king at 16th Empire

When Ralph Paez and his fiancée took over the 16th Empire restaurant and lounge in 2019, a few renovations needed to take place. The design was kept largely the same — ”Why fix something that’s not broken?” Paez said — but the function of the restaurant changed.
The establishment had previously been owned by some of his friends. It had originally been used as a nightclub, but Paez wanted to further expand the clientele. The restaurant is still classier, but you don’t need to be dressed to the nines to get in.
“Kind of our motto is we’re a place for everyone,” he said.
16th Empire is aimed at all people, from workers to couples to families.
“We want ... the people who get their hands dirty every day to come in and feel comfortable, and sit down and eat and drink.”
A large part of Paez’s operations involve community inclusion. The majority of the produce he uses comes straight from the local co-op, he said. His beef comes from Nebraska cows. Even the beers and spirits he serves are largely sourced from Nebraskan breweries. He chose one company’s beers purely because they give some of their proceeds to Nebraskan veterans. It’s not just the food and drinks which have a community aspect to them; it’s the use of the restaurant itself.
Only four months after 16th Empire opened, the coronavirus hit. Supply chain problems made finding certain items difficult.
“When local stores were having a hard time getting products,” Paez said, “I was able to get products ... I basically brought a grocery store and a meat shop, and I had (a) room set up like a grocery store where the community could come in, and I wasn’t gauging them.”
He’d sell meat, for example, at half the cost a retail store would charge. When schools were shut down, the restaurant packaged and delivered sack lunches to students. Paez said they must have made some 7,000 meals.
“We’re blessed for people to come in here so we do everything we can to give back.”
This includes hosting a plethora of events. For the students, the restaurant hosts school dances and sports groups. Bridge clubs, local government meetings and family gatherings are other common occurrences. The 16th Empire conference room is an all-in-one stop for weddings, Paez said. Couples have gotten married and held receptions and after parties, all within the same room.
Student athletes, including Paez’s own daughter, have announced their collegiate signings from the conference room as well. During the last school year, Paez said he’d hosted half a dozen of these. Another signing is scheduled for Monday, but it’s far from the only event on 16th Empire’s docket. Paez said the restaurant is almost fully booked to host Christmas parties in December.
It’s a combination of local involvement and quality food which keeps people coming back, Paez said.
“I have guaranteed the best chef in town, from Denver. He’s taken the job of molding my son ... and (they) work amazing wonders back there.”
The restaurant serves a variety of items, from soups and pastas to sandwiches and seafood. Each item is made to order.
There are different specials on different days, such as discounted Monte Cristo sandwiches on Tuesdays, chicken wings on Wednesdays and Pad Thai on Thursdays. What Paez is especially proud of is the restaurant’s steaks.
“Nobody serves the quality of meat like we serve here. We serve angus prime beef, 100% ... that’s all we serve,” he said.
One of the restaurant’s specials is ribeye steak sandwiches for Mondays. Paez said that was the best time for families to dine in, since with every adult who orders on Mondays, a child can eat free.
“There’s not too many places in town where you can get a meal we provide on Mondays ... you get our Nebraska beef ribeye steak sandwich, side of fries for $10. You get two adults who come in ... and a kid with each of you, that’s a family of four for $20 you can feed.”
On Mondays, the restaurant also offers two-for-one margaritas.
There is another aspect of 16th Empire which Paez discussed: Its participation in Keno drawings. He even took out one of the tables from the establishment’s time as a nightclub to make room for a custom-built Keno booth.
When the balls are drawn, there’s usually a big crowd and sometimes some big winners. One couple won $18,000 over the course of a month, according to Paez, winning three different jackpots. Another man took home $1,200 just last week. Paez said it was worth hosting Keno just because some of the funding goes back to help local schools and community businesses.
“I’m a big community guy,” he said. “This is my town. Scottsbluff, I’m going to do whatever I can to help it grow.”
Chris’s Pick
The Monte Cristo Sandwich, which is on sale on Tuesdays. Ham, turkey, Swiss and American, with sweet potato fries as a side.