WATCH NOW: Local service is king at 16th Empire

When Ralph Paez and his fiancée took over the 16th Empire restaurant and lounge in 2019, a few renovations needed to take place. The design was kept largely the same — ”Why fix something that’s not broken?” Paez said — but the function of the restaurant changed.

The establishment had previously been owned by some of his friends. It had originally been used as a nightclub, but Paez wanted to further expand the clientele. The restaurant is still classier, but you don’t need to be dressed to the nines to get in.

“Kind of our motto is we’re a place for everyone,” he said.

16th Empire is aimed at all people, from workers to couples to families.

“We want ... the people who get their hands dirty every day to come in and feel comfortable, and sit down and eat and drink.”

A large part of Paez’s operations involve community inclusion. The majority of the produce he uses comes straight from the local co-op, he said. His beef comes from Nebraska cows. Even the beers and spirits he serves are largely sourced from Nebraskan breweries. He chose one company’s beers purely because they give some of their proceeds to Nebraskan veterans. It’s not just the food and drinks which have a community aspect to them; it’s the use of the restaurant itself.