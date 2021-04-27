WATCH NOW: Mayor proclaims April 30 as Arbor Day

Tuesday in Scottsbluff was for the trees.

On Tuesday, Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan proclaimed Friday, April 30 as Arbor Day in Scottsbluff, continuing a 149-year-long tradition for the area.

“Trees, in the city of Scottsbluff, increase property value, enhance the economic vitality of business areas and beautify our community,” McKerrigan said, reading from a resolution. “Trees, wherever they are planted, are a source of joy and spiritual renewal.”

For stormwater program specialist Leann Sato, the location McKerrigan’s proclamation had special meaning. On the corner of 17th street and East 2nd Avenue, where McKerrigan delivered the proclamation, is a parking lot garden.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Each garden serves a plethora of purposes, Sato said. From making snow removal easier to reducing pollutants in stormwater, Sato said the gardens do more than beautify parking lots. Sato said the parking lot gardens provide rest stops for the area’s pollinators.

Sato’s been the stormwater program specialist since 2014. Since then, she said there is more focus on stormwater runoff effects on the North Platte River.

“The focus is reducing the amount of pollutants that go into it,” she said.