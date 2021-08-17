WATCH NOW: NRD greenhouse growing exotic fruits, donating produce to local organizations

They donate more than just produce, though.

“We also donated a whole bunch of plants to the WNCC community garden, and also to CAPWN for people that maybe aren’t able to get some plants. We do donate quite a few,” she said.

Banana plants don’t grow from seeds like most fruit-bearing plants. The plants have to be cloned from offshoots. Berge said a lot of those offshoots have been donated to schools including Garden County and Bayard High Schools, Berge said.

Berge did say banana plants are easy to clone.

“Any of the extra (offshoots) that are not going to be in the banana chain you can cut out of there and place them in soil, and then you’ll have an exact replica of the mom. They’re in the grass family, so it’s like separating grasses,” she said.

Berge said it is possible for the average gardener to grown banana plants in their house.

“These could be for greenhouses or a sun porch,” Berge said. “You can have them outside right now and bring them inside and take care of them (when the weather turns colder). You just need a sunny place to put it or a grow light.”