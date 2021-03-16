WATCH NOW: Options Pregnancy Center set to open this weekend Saturday

After over two years of planning and prep work, Options Pregnancy Center is set to open Saturday, March 20 with a grand opening celebration beginning at 1 p.m.

Executive director Jana Kehn said the center had a soft open on March 1 and has had its doors open since then while they finished training volunteers, but they will be officially opened and fully operational this weekend.

Kehn said the purpose of the center is to provide a safe space for women and families to go when they are in need assistance and aren’t sure where to turn.

“Hopefully, it’s bringing some stability to people that don’t have it,” she said, “that just don’t know where to turn and don’t know what to do. We want to provide hope.”

According to its mission, Options Pregnancy Center is a faith-based non-profit whose goal is to provide support for women and families with unplanned pregnancies. However, that doesn’t always have to be the case, Kehn said.