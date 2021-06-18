WATCH NOW: Owl, badger and zebra join animals at Riverside Discovery Center

With the summer season here, Riverside Discovery Center is at the height of its year. Visitors to the zoo will see three new animals joining the chimps, bison, bears and other animals at the zoo.

A baby badger and a Great-Horned owl joined the zoo after being rescued locally.

The Great-Horned owl joins other birds of prey at Riverside Discovery Center.

“She couldn’t be released back into the wild due to injury,” Riverside Discovery Center Director Anthony Mason said, indicating the owl’s damage to her left eye. She also suffered damage to her ribs. “We are pretty sure she got hit by a car, though nobody actually saw what happened. She was found in somebody’s yard. ... She definitely can’t go back into the wild. Without being able to see fully, she won’t be able to hunt and maneuver properly.”

Riverside Discovery Center has had a barn owl in the past. Every bird of prey at the zoo has been a rescue from someone locally. An eagle, vulture and hawks are among the birds at the zoo.