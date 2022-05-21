Watch now: Pesto Italian shows offers fine dining in Mitchell

One of the staples in downtown Mitchell offers a unique twist on fine dining while showing plenty of support for local farmers and vendors. Pesto Italian provides several Italian dishes made with ingredients from the Panhandle and eastern Wyoming.

The restaurant, at 1344 Center Ave. in Mitchell, is open Wednesday through Saturday, from noon until 9 p.m.

Pesto Fine Italian is one facet of the Marketplace and Company, all of which is managed at the same location by Mindy Peterson. Through her company, she also sells gifts, decor and even flowers.

The Marketplace started out selling granola and coffee in 2018, but within a few months, Petersen realized that wasn’t a sustainable business on its own and decided to switch tactics.

“We’ve got the Dackle market (The Happy Dackle) on the corner that opened. We have the auction house. RedZ (Bar and Grill) is very popular. We have a new cafe up the street that just opened, but all those things weren’t here when I started. The only thing that was here was the bar across the street, so ... our main focus was to create small businesses within a business to offer services,” she said.

Petersen opened Pesto Italian in December 2018. Since then, the business has grown even more.

“Our goal is to provide services that this town does not have,” Petersen said. “...We’re really not huge, but we’re really unique in what we do.”

The restaurant features themed food nights, morning brunches and a brunch club that provides increased savings as the year goes on. Petersen also said she offers whiskey flights and private tea parties.

The menu is somewhat customizable as well, as customers can select a sampling of wines and Petersen will craft a menu around the options they’ve picked.

The restaurant offers a unique dining style. Instead of just one course, diners receive their courses progressively, from an appetizer to a dessert.

“My heritage is Italian on my mother’s side so I’ve been cooking for 40 years. I’m self-taught and I’m really particular about what comes out of that kitchen,” Petersen said.

Lunches and dinners feature their own menus. The day menu includes soups, salads, charcuterie boards and pasta dishes. The dinner menu offers some of the same food, but also includes steaks, seafood, additional desserts and more drink options.

“It takes about an hour and a half to go through because you get salad, you get your bread, you get your entree and most people do end their meal with a dessert,” Petersen said.

The restaurant offers the likes of coffee, soda, bubble tea and milkshakes to drink. It also features cocktail and wine menus.

Those who dine in also receive a free appetizer with their meals. Petersen said reservations are encouraged for larger parties and required for groups of eight or more.

Pesto Italian sources many of its ingredients from local vendors. They get their bread from The Bread Doctor in Torrington and their vegetables from Gooper Greens in Banner County.

“Anything we can source locally, we’re sourcing locally,” Petersen said.

Their gift shop also sells locally-made products, from coffee to seasoning to vinegar. Much of the decor the company offers is locally-made as well. Petersen said she likes keeping money circulating in the local economy.

She recently redecorated the business, moving tables, couches and shelves around to create a more inviting atmosphere. She said the new layout encourages diners to shop from the gift stands before they pay for their meals.

Around 40 customers can eat at any time. The smaller size entails that private parties can have the whole restaurant to themselves. Petersen said that came in handy when she was dealing with coronavirus-related dining restrictions.

“Just like the farmers that take that risk and plant seeds and hope that they get to grow a crop, it’s the same thing with a business. You are literally growing your business daily, developing it, working it and creating your brand,” she said.

The business relies mainly on word of mouth; Petersen also sends out a monthly newsletter detailing future events. She said she always encourages customers to visit again.

The Marketplace and Pesto Italian recently received another avenue to increase their recognition. The business was selected as one of the destinations for the 2022 Nebraska Passport program. Petersen said many local residents visited who hadn’t even known the restaurant existed.

She said her goal is to make the restaurant as inviting a place as possible, one at which people can make memories. She mentioned how people have hosted birthday parties, and even gotten engaged, at the establishment.

Her plan is to retire in about a decade.

“We’re hoping that ... my daughters by then will want to take the company and run the company and I can be more of a hostess at that point instead of being the full-time (manager),” she said.

Petersen acts as more than just a manager; she’s also the restaurant’s cook and the building’s owner. The company is run by a staff of just five people.

Still, they keep expanding. They use DoorDash and Grubhub to deliver meals and expand their customer base. Additionally, their new in-house flower shop, Flowers on Center Avenue, will hold a grand opening celebration on May 27-28.

Like the restaurant and gift shop, the flower shop will source from local farmers and vendors, including ones from Scottsbluff and Huntley, Wyoming.

“This is really an evolving business,” Petersen said, “and the evolution has been great.”

