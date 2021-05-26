WATCH NOW: Region 1, Nebraska Strong release balloons to symbolize letting go of stigma

As you looked up to the sky late Wednesday morning, you might have seen spots of green floating overhead.
Region 1 Behavioral Health Authority and the Nebraska Strong Recovery Project met up behind the Region 1 office building to release green balloons with encouraging messages written on them as a part of Mental Health Awareness Month.
The balloon release was “to release the stigma on mental health” and help raise awareness about the importance of breaking the stigma, Michelle Fries, Region 1 office manager and disaster coordinator, said.
“We thought with the Region 1 staff, as well as our Nebraska Strong project, they could get together and could release balloons with different sayings out into the air to release stigma on mental health,” she said. “… There is still a large stigma around getting mental health services. So we thought what better way to do that than to release it out into the universe and say, ‘You know what, it’s OK.’ Let’s do some sayings and release that stigma around mental health.”
Some of the sayings on the balloons included “Nebraska is strong,” “You’re not alone” and “Your illness does not define you.”
Fries said green is the color for mental health awareness, and not only did they release green balloons, but Chimney Rock is lit up green at night as well.
Nebraska Strong team leader Matt Smith said the event had a special meaning for him.
“For me, personally and with my family, we have mental health issues, and so for us, it’s a representation of people hoping to recognize that it’s not as uncommon as a lot of people think,” he said. “We’re just trying to get the word out to knock the stigma down.”
Nebraska Strong has been playing a large role in the Panhandle in connecting those in need, especially those who are fighting mental health battles due to problems caused by the pandemic, with the necessary resources. Nebraska Strong plans to be active at upcoming events across the Panhandle this summer and will be getting into some nursing homes to interact with residents who’ve been isolated up for so long.
Region 1 is a network provider and administration of services for mental health illnesses and substance abuse. If you or a loved one is in need of services, contact Region 1 at 308-635-3173. Region 1 is located at 4110 Avenue D in Scottsbluff and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Fridays. Nebraska Strong helplines are also available 24/7: Nebraska Rural Response Hotline 1-800-464-0258; Nebraska Family Helpline 1-888-866-8660.