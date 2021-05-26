WATCH NOW: Region 1, Nebraska Strong release balloons to symbolize letting go of stigma

Region 1 Behavioral Health and Nebraska Strong volunteers came together for a balloon release meant to symbolize releasing the stigma of mental health Wednesday in Scottsbluff. The activity was designed to increase awareness during Mental Health Awareness Month.

As you looked up to the sky late Wednesday morning, you might have seen spots of green floating overhead.

Region 1 Behavioral Health Authority and the Nebraska Strong Recovery Project met up behind the Region 1 office building to release green balloons with encouraging messages written on them as a part of Mental Health Awareness Month.

The balloon release was “to release the stigma on mental health” and help raise awareness about the importance of breaking the stigma, Michelle Fries, Region 1 office manager and disaster coordinator, said.

“We thought with the Region 1 staff, as well as our Nebraska Strong project, they could get together and could release balloons with different sayings out into the air to release stigma on mental health,” she said. “… There is still a large stigma around getting mental health services. So we thought what better way to do that than to release it out into the universe and say, ‘You know what, it’s OK.’ Let’s do some sayings and release that stigma around mental health.”

Some of the sayings on the balloons included “Nebraska is strong,” “You’re not alone” and “Your illness does not define you.”