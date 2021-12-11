WATCH NOW: Rosi’s Chinese Express serving a medley of choices

Rosi’s Chinese Express, located at 8 East 20th St., is in a prime spot in Scottsbluff. It’s at the intersection of 20th and Broadway, but how it got there is quite the story in of itself.
Silvestre Lara-Juarez had been working as a cook in various Chinese restaurants for two decades. From 2005 to 2009, he and his wife Buffy Lara-Juarez worked at a Chinese place in what is now the Uptown Scottsbluff mall. The owner “disappeared on us,” Buffy said, and they needed to find someplace new.
Lara-Juarez said it was her husband’s dream to one day start a Chinese establishment of his own. They tried to open one in Grand Island, and even had an agreement and architectural design done. It fell through when their chosen location was sold without their knowledge.
In 2009, they finally found a real opportunity in Scottsbluff. Lara-Juarez noticed that a former gas station was up for sale.
“I drove by one day, and there was a ‘For Rent’ sign, and I was like, ‘Woah!’” she said. They did a complete overhaul of the building, and Rosi’s officially started business in December of that year. They named the new establishment in honor of their daughter, who died in a car accident several years beforehand.
The restaurant has recently celebrated a dozen years of service.
At first, Lara-Juarez said customers were somewhat wary of eating in a former gas station. Still, loyal regulars followed them from their previous location in the mall and built up Rosi’s reputation.
The menu has the traditional fare one might expect at a Chinese restaurant. “Only (Silvestre) kind of did his own thing with the sauces...he tastes the sauces as he’s mixing them up, he makes sure they’re proper,” Lara-Juarez said.
Rosi’s has a diverse menu with more than 100 different options. Many of those can be customized further. For example, one customer regularly orders the beef and broccoli without beef. Another orders it without broccoli. Yet another customer routinely gets it with neither, just the rice and sauce.
This flexibility allows for customers to get the food they like without having to worry about menu items they don’t. It’s why they sell the likes of soups and spring rolls separately.
“You can come in, you can sit down and relax...it’s just a calm environment,” Lara-Juarez said. “...Some people say were not very...traditional, but we give out good food at good portions at a good price.”
The decor includes plenty of Chinese inspirations. It focuses mainly of good luck charms. Lara-Juarez said she and her husband planned to renovate the establishment within the next few years. They’ll paint the walls, re-do the floors and add dividing walls so there’s less of an echo.
“Hopefully it’ll only be about a week,” she said. “We’ll get a couple teams in here and hopefully get it knocked out and get it done in about a week.”
Lara-Juarez said she hopes the restaurant can do a lot in the near future. Partly due to a lack of staff, they had to cut down on delivery and catering in the last few months. She can still make large orders for takeout, but rarely has the time or manpower to go out and cater full events.
“We want to get back to it really bad,” Lara-Juarez said, “but we just don’t have the staff.”
Another reason for the lack of delivery is a lack of delivery materials. The likes of takeout boxes and soup bowls have grown scarce recently.
“I’ve even looked on the internet and right now everyone’s running out of soup bowls,” Lara-Juarez said. She attributes this to more people ordering takeout nationwide, perhaps because grocery prices are increasing.
Even without delivery and catering, they have been able to provide food for quite a few large events. From business meetings to employee appreciation meals, they still have large orders come through. And those are just the ones which aren’t donated.
Rosi’s donates meals for church meetings and supplies chopsticks and fortune cookies to school events free of charge. “Anything we can do for the community, we always do it,” Lara-Juarez said.
The community has served them back. She said they’re doing leaps and bounds better than they were at their mall location. “The other day, we sold over 75 (sesame) chickens in one day. It’s been a sesame chicken month, I guess,” she said.
Portions at the restaurant are large, and some families split their meals between two or three people just with one serving. Though there are some classic staples, new menu items are popular at new times.
“The lo meins are becoming really popular,” Lara-Juarez said. “All of a sudden we went through noodles like crazy, which is another thing that’s getting hard to get for some reason.”
The restaurant serves weekly specials, always comprising a beef, chicken and shrimp option. The meals are cooked to order right behind the counter. This way, customers know their food is fresh and served quickly. Hence the express portion of the name.
“That’s why we say ‘It’s not fast food, it’s good food fast,” Lara-Juarez said.
CHRIS’S PICK
The orange chicken with steamed rice. Served in a large portion with a fortune cookie.