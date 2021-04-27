 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Scottsbluff mayor proclaims April 30 as Arbor Day
0 comments
featured

WATCH NOW: Scottsbluff mayor proclaims April 30 as Arbor Day

{{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan proclaimed Friday, April 30 as Arbor Day in Scottsbluff

Tuesday in Scottsbluff was for the trees.

On Tuesday, Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan proclaimed Friday, April 30 as Arbor Day in Scottsbluff, continuing a 149-year-long tradition for the area.

“Trees, in the city of Scottsbluff, increase property value, enhance the economic vitality of business areas and beautify our community,” McKerrigan said, reading from a resolution. “Trees, wherever they are planted, are a source of joy and spiritual renewal.”

For stormwater program specialist Leann Sato, the location McKerrigan’s proclamation had special meaning. On the corner of 17th street and East 2nd Avenue, where McKerrigan delivered the proclamation, is a parking lot garden.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Each garden serves a plethora of purposes, Sato said. From making snow removal easier to reducing pollutants in stormwater, Sato said the gardens do more than beautify parking lots. Sato said the parking lot gardens provide rest stops for the area’s pollinators.

Sato’s been the stormwater program specialist since 2014. Since then, she said there is more focus on stormwater runoff effects on the North Platte River.

“The focus is reducing the amount of pollutants that go into it,” she said.

The parking lot garden also comes with a price tag. Sato said the parking lot garden on 17th street cost about $40,000 and is paid for with a matching grant. Labor and irrigation are among the highest costs for gardens like this, Sato said.

“The city believes that this is a significant investment,” Sato said. ”It’s a relatively reasonable cost for green infrastructure.”

In June, another group will plant perennials and grasses in the parking lot as they continue their work.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Justin Garcia is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9044 or justin.garcia@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News