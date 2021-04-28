WATCH NOW: Scottsbluff pedestrian bridge to be installed Thursday

The monument walkway is nearing completion.

On Thursday night, crews will shut down U.S. Highway 26 between Avenue B and Fifth Avenue at 10 p.m. to install the bridge. They’ll reopen the highway at 6 a.m.

“I think it’s gonna go smooth,” Public Works Director Mark Bohl told the Star-Herald.

The long-awaited pathway began in July last year and cost $5.6 million. It stretches around Scottsbluff from the Riverside Discovery Park to Western Nebraska Community College.

Bohl said he expects the project to wrap up on schedule on July 18. So far, Bohl said the project hasn’t hit any major snags.

“Anything we’ve run into out in the field, we’ve taken care of,” Bohl said. “These guys have just moved this project right along from the day we started to where we are today.”

