WATCH NOW: Soroptimists spreads joy at local nursing homes with May Day baskets

Women with the Scotts Bluff County chapter of Soroptimist International spent Wednesday afternoon constructing little goodie baskets for residents at nine different nursing homes in the county which will be delivered on May 1, or May Day.

While the May Day basket tradition is not as common as it once was, the women of Soroptimist know how big the tradition was for residents when they were younger, so they want to continue it for them, especially since they have been cooped up in the homes for so long.

“Well, it just really gives them a perk,” Dorothy Zimmerman said. “They absolutely smile and they say that this little tiny thing gives them so much joy. I know it puts a smile on your face and it just really makes their week.

The group of ladies has been doing this little project of stuffing candy into over 500 mini baskets for as long as they can remember. Providing a little joy to the residents on May Day has become its own annual tradition for the past 50 years or so.

For member Connie McDonnough, it’s important to give back to the elder folks and show them that they still matter and are a part of the community.