WATCH NOW: Table Talk: Christmas Cruise returns to light up the holidays

The second annual Scottsbluff Christmas Cruise will drive through Scottsbluff and Gering on Sunday, bringing bright lights and holiday cheer to the valley.
“The Christmas Cruise came about last year when all the parades were cancelled, and it was actually my brother and my sister-in-law who came up with the idea,” organizer Paula Sanata said. “They just decided, ‘You know what? The heck with it. We’re going to put some lights on some vehicles, invite a bunch of people out, and drive around town.’”
With the pair busy this year, Sanata took up the reins to organize the event. The plan is to drive around both Scottsbluff and Gering, visiting nursing and care homes along the way. These people don’t often have the opportunity to head out and see festive parades, she said. This way, the parade can come to them instead.
Sanata planned ahead to ensure the residents of those facilities can get the greatest enjoyment out of the event.
“I did suggest to several of the care centers that they actually host a Christmas get-together for their residents, and I think several of them are actually putting together maybe a hot cocoa and Christmas music night.”
That way, she said, residents won’t just be in their rooms, waiting for the cars to drive by.
The cruise won’t stop by just those locations, however. Just like last year, it will be a Christmas convoy. Sanata said she enjoyed all the reactions they got in their first go-around.
“I know we drove by a church, and there was a bunch of little kids ... and all their noses were pressed up against the glass and it was really cool to see. We’ve had a lot of people stop what they’re doing and just watch us go down. It’s not every day you get to see a parade go through town.”
According to Sanata, the cruise is expanding this year to add even more locations.
The drive will begin on Dec. 19 at the parking lot next to The Watering Hole gas station in Scottsbluff. It is located at the intersection of 27th Street and Avenue B. Sanata said participants should try to arrive by 6 p.m. The cruise will kick off at 6:30.
Cars in the parade will range from classic to modern. Any type of vehicle can be driven, but each participant must have their vehicle decorated with lights. Sanata said most people have learned about the event through either Facebook or simply word of mouth.
She asked her friends in the Rockabilly Misfits and with the Scottsbluff Valley Street Rods to join, and said her whole family will participate as well.