WATCH NOW: Table Talk: Christmas Cruise returns to light up the holidays

The cruise won’t stop by just those locations, however. Just like last year, it will be a Christmas convoy. Sanata said she enjoyed all the reactions they got in their first go-around.

“I know we drove by a church, and there was a bunch of little kids ... and all their noses were pressed up against the glass and it was really cool to see. We’ve had a lot of people stop what they’re doing and just watch us go down. It’s not every day you get to see a parade go through town.”

According to Sanata, the cruise is expanding this year to add even more locations.

The drive will begin on Dec. 19 at the parking lot next to The Watering Hole gas station in Scottsbluff. It is located at the intersection of 27th Street and Avenue B. Sanata said participants should try to arrive by 6 p.m. The cruise will kick off at 6:30.

Cars in the parade will range from classic to modern. Any type of vehicle can be driven, but each participant must have their vehicle decorated with lights. Sanata said most people have learned about the event through either Facebook or simply word of mouth.