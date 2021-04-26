WATCH NOW: Together again, woman reunites with beloved horse

For 10 years, Jedadiah, a dark bay thoroughbred horse, has been on the lam.
In 2011, North Carolina woman Mehgan Fry had been forced by circumstances to sell her childhood best friend. While stationed at a military base, she eventually found a Wyoming couple while stationed at a military base who seemed ideal for Jed. After meeting the family, Fry said she made the sale.
Instead, when Fry returned to the stable in Wyoming where Jed stayed to say goodbye, she found thousands of dollars of horseback riding equipment missing. Jed was nowhere to found.
She posted on social media, reached out to veterinarians and contacted the family who bought Jed. But they were unresponsive. Eventually, Fry learned they’d sold Jed.
Fry did the only thing she could. She launched a decade-long hunt to bring Jed home.
Over the weekend, it finally paid off with a reunion.
Fry spent last week driving from her home in North Carolina to Sherry Fortner’s home north of Scottsbluff. On Saturday, Fry and Jed were reunited.
When Fry arrived in Scottsbluff on Saturday evening, her long-lost horse trotted up to the gate to greet her. Jed twisted his head curiously as he sniffed her hand. Fry cried and hugged her horse as Fortner and others who helped reunite the long-separated duo stood by.
“I wasn’t anxious about the drive (to Scottsbluff),” Fry said. “But when you go back and then once the horse is on there, I’m like, ‘Oh gosh,’ I hope everything just goes perfect.”
Cheryl Smith and Fortner discovered Jed and his lost owner after purchasing the horse a few months ago. They said he was skinny when they bought him, but had a calm and sweet temperament.
“We actually bought him for our grandkids to ride,” Smith said.
Instead, Smith gave the horse to Fortner, a long-time friend. Shortly after the exchange, Fortner’s husband discovered Jed’s adventurous past. Not long after, Fortner and Smith contacted Fry.
After 10 years, Fry doubted she’d ever find Jed.
“I said, I don’t need him back,” Fry told the Star-Herald. “I just need to know that he’s safe.”
She recounted some of the experience while eating breakfast with Smith and Fortner Sunday morning.
“I almost gave up,” Fry said over breakfast.
Instead, she made a one last post on Facebook. It was “Hail, Mary,” Fry said. Smith said if she hadn’t given Jed to Fortner, Fry may never have found him.
After breakfast and a few repairs to Fry’s trailer, it was time to go home.