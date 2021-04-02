WATCH NOW: Torrington resident spends nearly 40 years in the dog show business

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Canaday doesn’t just show Basenjis, she breeds and raises them too. It’s not her full-time job — in her 40 years of breeding and showing, she’s only had about five litters — but she enjoys bringing new pups into life and letting others experience her favorite breed.

“I’m not in it to have a lot of litters and do all of that,” she said. “All of my dogs are our family members.”

When she says family, she means family. She said it’s always hard to let go of the puppies when they are finally ready to go to their forever home.

She describes one time when she was shipping a puppy to a family in New Jersey: “That poor cargo guy he actually came up and gave me a hug because I was just bawling. I was like, ‘Here I’m sending my little baby on this cargo plane,’ and he goes, ‘We’ll take good care of him, I promise.’”

Canaday said she got into raising and showing Basenjis after her sister introduced her to a local breeder. She learned more about the breed and fell in love with all their characteristics. They don’t bark, they love to cuddle and they always try to cheer her up when she’s down. One of her favorite things about Basenjis, though, just might be their uniqueness.