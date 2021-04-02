WATCH NOW: Torrington resident spends nearly 40 years in the dog show business

Miss Lilly trots into the arena on Friday as her owner JaNell Canaday of Torrington leads her through conformation for the best of breed competition at the 2021 Scottsbluff Kennel Club AKC Dog Show. With only a few points left to go, the pair is looking to reach bronze grand champion status this weekend.
Canaday has been showing Basenjis at dog shows since 1983-84 for no other reason than because she loves it.
“I’m addicted,” she said. “It is just so much fun to take your dog there.”
Despite her long history with dog shows, Canaday isn’t a professional, and only does them for the fun of the sport. She teams up with her sister, JaNora Baltz, and they travel to all kinds of shows, including specialty ones, to show off their beloved Basenjis.
Canaday said they sometimes have to travel far for more competitive dog shows because there aren’t a lot of Basenjis in the area.
“The year before, I took my young one clear over to Auburn, Washington, for a Basenji specialty, and she (did) really good. Out of 18 female puppies, she got first,” she said. “Even the person I rode up with … she goes, ‘You know, you’ve never competed against 18 Basenjis total, and she got first, and it’s like, that’s something to be proud of.’”
Lilly is her youngest pup and the one who does most of the competing these days, although this past year has made it difficult with the pandemic. Canaday has also shown Lilly’s grandpa, Kota Bear, and her mom, Miss Ruby.
Canaday doesn’t just show Basenjis, she breeds and raises them too. It’s not her full-time job — in her 40 years of breeding and showing, she’s only had about five litters — but she enjoys bringing new pups into life and letting others experience her favorite breed.
“I’m not in it to have a lot of litters and do all of that,” she said. “All of my dogs are our family members.”
When she says family, she means family. She said it’s always hard to let go of the puppies when they are finally ready to go to their forever home.
She describes one time when she was shipping a puppy to a family in New Jersey: “That poor cargo guy he actually came up and gave me a hug because I was just bawling. I was like, ‘Here I’m sending my little baby on this cargo plane,’ and he goes, ‘We’ll take good care of him, I promise.’”
Canaday said she got into raising and showing Basenjis after her sister introduced her to a local breeder. She learned more about the breed and fell in love with all their characteristics. They don’t bark, they love to cuddle and they always try to cheer her up when she’s down. One of her favorite things about Basenjis, though, just might be their uniqueness.
“They’re actually among, I would say, I don’t know how many God-made breeds there are — maybe five or six — and Basenjis are a God-made breed. Man did not make them,” she said.
Canaday said she looks forward to being able to go to more dog shows again. She loves the atmosphere, even if she doesn’t always win. When she does, it’s a sweet victory.
“It always makes you feel good when you’re not a professional, and you can go in there, and you can beat the professionals,” she said. “Of course, you got to take the losing with the winning, but I do like to win. But even when you lose, I get to see all my old friends and shop at all the dog vendors, and it’s just a lot of fun.”
Canaday and Miss Lilly are competing all weekend long in the Scottsbluff Kennel Club AKC Dog Show. They hope to come out of the competition with a bronze champion title.