WATCH NOW: Upgrades made to Lake Minatare ahead of camping season

Despite the icy appearance and gaggles of Canada Geese this time of year, camping season at Lake Minatare is not far away.

Over the winter, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission made two major upgrades to one of the most popular state parks in the area. While visitors will not necessarily see them, Game and Parks Superintendent Dan Thornton said visitors will feel the upgrades for years to come.

“We still had 37 sites that had electric pedestals that had been there for 30 plus years,” said Thornton, who manages Lake Minatare. “We took all that out and replaced it with new pedestals, which also meant replacing the wire to all of its mainline.”

Thornton said that those old electric boxes where campers and RVs plug-in, are equipped with 50 amp connections.

“Today’s newer campers with microwaves and air conditioners and big-screen TVs — they just can’t get by on 30 amps,” Thornton said. “This should accommodate pretty much every type of unit that we have come in.”

Thornton said Game and Parks also replaced the septic system.

“That system was 30-plus years old and had been trying to fail for three or four years now,” Thornton said.