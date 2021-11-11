WATCH NOW: Veterans honored with parade, Mexican-American monument at Guadalupe Center

On a cold, breezy day the Veterans Day Parade returned to East Overland on Thursday, Nov. 11.

The parade wasn’t held last year because of COVID, but area residents showed out in droves Thursday in the brisk temperatures.

The parade route was also full with participants walking along the parade route on East Overland.

The Scottsbluff High School Junior ROTC program was just one of the groups represented at the parade.

The program’s instructor Lt. Col. Jeff Johnson said celebrating Veterans Day is important, especially for the students in the Air Force Junior ROTC program.

“It helps recognize all the things that veterans have done in the past,” he said. “They get a better feel of what they learned about in the classroom. They get to come out here and display their discipline.”

Johnson

The Junior ROTC program aims to help students develop skills that will benefit them in life.

“It’s a leadership program. We try to teach them leadership, discipline and responsibility,” Johnson said.

The students also go through some military-type training that you would see in boot camp.