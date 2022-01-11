WATCH NOW: Winter Farmers Market a boon for local vendors

Lydia Gruener-Scott talks about the Winter Farmers Market on this edition of Table Talk. She sat down with reporter Chris Borro to talk about the market that offers a variety of items.

While the notion of a farmers market might bring warmer seasons to mind, the Scottsbluff area has one market which serves people’s needs in the winter. The aptly-named Scottsbluff Winter Farmers Market provides a variety of food and other items for customers to peruse in months when they might not be able to find similar homemade goods elsewhere.

“We have vendors that come every Saturday that provide beef, local honey, baked goods...we also have sourdough bread, and arts and crafts are available as well,” organizer Lydia Scott said. Other goods include spices, jams, woodworking products and microgreen plants. Like in the summer, produce is also available.

Scott said people can also find gifts for family and friends at the market. The market serves as an opportunity for people to help their neighbors by buying their items directly, something she said is a big draw. “Personally, I love shopping local and supporting local businesses.”