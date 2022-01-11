WATCH NOW: Winter Farmers Market a boon for local vendors

While the notion of a farmers market might bring warmer seasons to mind, the Scottsbluff area has one market which serves people’s needs in the winter. The aptly-named Scottsbluff Winter Farmers Market provides a variety of food and other items for customers to peruse in months when they might not be able to find similar homemade goods elsewhere.
“We have vendors that come every Saturday that provide beef, local honey, baked goods...we also have sourdough bread, and arts and crafts are available as well,” organizer Lydia Scott said. Other goods include spices, jams, woodworking products and microgreen plants. Like in the summer, produce is also available.
Scott said people can also find gifts for family and friends at the market. The market serves as an opportunity for people to help their neighbors by buying their items directly, something she said is a big draw. “Personally, I love shopping local and supporting local businesses.”
The market is located at the Dirt Stix Nursery at 2648 10th St. in Gering. It lasts from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. The season began at the end of October and Scott hopes it will last until the end of March. The only exceptions were Christmas and New Year’s Day, which both fell on Saturdays this winter. Vendors are set up in the nursery’s greenhouse, which has a closed roof and is heated for the colder days of the season.
There are usually between 10 to 12 vendors at the farmers market, depending on the temperature and weather. The number of vendors and the products they sell changes on a weekly basis, so no two visits will feature the same selection. Several vendors sell their goods in all seasons, “so vendors have that chance to have their income even when there’s no summer market going,” Scott said.
For some, this is their primary business, so they need to sell their products to support their families.
Vendors come from all across the Panhandle and even from Wyoming. Scott said all of them have proven popular and several have their own followers.
While she has done some advertising on social media sites, particularly Facebook, the bulk of new customers learn about the market through word of mouth. “As long as people like what they get at the market and keep spreading the word, the bigger our markets will be able to be,” she said.