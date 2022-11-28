Watch 'The Holiday' this weekend at the Midwest Theater

The Holiday will screen at the historic Midwest Theater this Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4, at 1:30 p.m.

The Holiday is rated PG-13 and a run time of 2 hours, 18 minutes.

Dumped and depressed, English rose Iris agrees to swap homes with similarly unlucky in love Californian Amanda for a much-needed break. Iris finds herself in a palatial Hollywood mansion while Amanda navigates the lanes of a picture-perfect English village. Soon enough, both lovelorn ladies bump into local lads perfect for a romantic pick-me-up.

Movie pricing is $4 per person for ages 2-12 and for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards. Tickets are $7 per person for non-members.

Doors open Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, at 6:45 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 12:45 p.m.