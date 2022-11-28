 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch 'The Holiday' this weekend at the Midwest Theater

The Holiday will screen at the historic Midwest Theater this Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4, at 1:30 p.m.

The Holiday is rated PG-13 and a run time of 2 hours, 18 minutes.

Dumped and depressed, English rose Iris agrees to swap homes with similarly unlucky in love Californian Amanda for a much-needed break. Iris finds herself in a palatial Hollywood mansion while Amanda navigates the lanes of a picture-perfect English village. Soon enough, both lovelorn ladies bump into local lads perfect for a romantic pick-me-up.

Movie pricing is $4 per person for ages 2-12 and for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards. Tickets are $7 per person for non-members.

Doors open Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, at 6:45 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 12:45 p.m.

