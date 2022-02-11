'Water and Tax' town halls set; governor to stop in Gering

Ricketts said Colorado aims to limit Nebraska to the absolute minimum the agreement allows. Building the canal would allow Nebraska more control over the timing of flows and would allow them to use even more water.

“We have to invest in our natural resources ... I believe it’s absolutely critical for the future of this state,” Ricketts said. He added that Nebraskans uses water for hydroelectric power and for irrigation, the latter of which provides water for three-eighths of the state’s farmland. “... Should they (Colorado) build all those proposed projects, our Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said that will reduce the amount of water coming into Nebraska by 90 percent.”

Any Coloradoan projects reducing the flow of water into the South Platte River would also force Nebraska to put additional pressure on the North Platte River’s resources, he said.