'Water and Tax' town halls set; governor to stop in Gering

Governor Pete Ricketts will travel to western Nebraska on Tuesday, Feb. 15 to hold a pair of town halls discussing tax relief policy and water resource projects. One of these will take place at the Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering from 1-2 p.m.
Ricketts is holding the ‘Water and Tax’ presentations to inform constituents of his legislative priorities regarding the two topics. He focused heavily on water rights during his visit to Scottsbluff for a ‘State of the State’ tour last month.
“We need to have water for drinking, for agriculture and to protect our natural environment ... Colorado is threatening all that and they’re saying they don’t want to give us water above our legal rights,” the governor told the Star-Herald on Friday.
Ricketts said the state of Colorado is developing 283 projects for water control and storage. Colorado’s Senate Bill 22-126, introduced last Friday, would prioritize financing water storage projects in the South Platte basin. Therefore, Ricketts plans to use $500 million to resurrect the Perkins County Canal project. This canal would travel from Sedgwick County, Colorado and connect to reservoirs in southwest Nebraska.
Thanks to a 1923 water-sharing agreement between the two states, Nebraska is entitled to a minimum of 120 cubic feet per second from Colorado’s portion of the South Platte River from April 1 to Oct. 15 during irrigation season. The state is entitled to at least 500 feet per second for the rest of the year.
Ricketts said Colorado aims to limit Nebraska to the absolute minimum the agreement allows. Building the canal would allow Nebraska more control over the timing of flows and would allow them to use even more water.
“We have to invest in our natural resources ... I believe it’s absolutely critical for the future of this state,” Ricketts said. He added that Nebraskans uses water for hydroelectric power and for irrigation, the latter of which provides water for three-eighths of the state’s farmland. “... Should they (Colorado) build all those proposed projects, our Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said that will reduce the amount of water coming into Nebraska by 90 percent.”
Any Coloradoan projects reducing the flow of water into the South Platte River would also force Nebraska to put additional pressure on the North Platte River’s resources, he said.
“Fifty years from now, people will look back at us and either say, ‘far-sighted Nebraskans built this canal to get water for future Nebraskans,’ or they’ll say ‘those Nebraskans failed the state.’ That’s where we’re at now,” Ricketts said. Any changes to the 1923 pact need to be approved by the legislatures from both states as well as the U.S. Congress. Representatives from the Nebraska DNR and several state senators support the endeavor, though have expressed doubts about the price tag.
An additional water-related project would be the reconstruction of the Laramie Irrigation Districts Tunnel No. 2, which collapsed in 2019. Ricketts asked the legislature to appropriate $23 million for its permanent renovation, though he said there would not be funding left over to repair additional irrigation tunnels.
Other planned water resource projects include a new marina at Lake McConaughy, a convention center at Niobrara State Park and a 4,000-acre lake along the Platte River between Lincoln and Omaha.
Ricketts will also speak about three proposals for different types of tax relief. One deals with eliminating social security tax, which he said is causing seniors to leave the state. “What we passed last year in the legislature is a 10-year phase-out of tax on social security. What I’m proposing is we phase that out in five years,” the governor said.
Another proposal Ricketts said he’d discuss would be a plan to bring both individual and business income tax down to 5.84%. This proposal will be debated in the Nebraska Legislature next week.
The final proposal would put a floor on income tax credits “so we can make sure we keep that money for property tax relief in the budget;” Ricketts said there is $548 million of potential relief money available.
Ricketts will make his first town hall visit at the Lake McConaughy Visitors Center in Ogallala at 9:30 a.m. Additional ‘Water and Taxes’ events will take place next Friday in Kearney, Norfolk and Nebraska City.
Ricketts will travel to the Legacy of the Plains Museum again for a free ice cream social on Friday, Feb. 25 from 3 – 5 p.m.