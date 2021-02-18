Weather delays vaccine shipments, clinics postponed

PPHD director Kim Engel said that some vaccine clinics were postponed this week, though there were clinics able to be held, including for patients receiving a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We receive 1,500 doses every week,” she said. “We are 1,500 doses short this week. Some people did get vaccinated this week because there were doses available.”

When people are vaccinated, she said, health departments receive the second doses within a few days of those doses needing to be administered, so those clinics are able to be arranged in advance.

PPHD said that anyone who has been impacted by the canceled clinics will be contacted for rescheduling.

“I know there are people wondering, “Does this affect me? If they are affected, they will be getting a call.”

Three pharmacies in the Panhandle have also begun offering the vaccine, pharmacies at Walmarts in Scottsbluff and Chadron, and the Alliance Community Pharmacy. Social media posts indicate that vaccinations, which began last week at those clinics, have been able to be held, but Engel said the 200 doses for those pharmacies also were affected when the Panhandle didn’t receive its distribution this week.