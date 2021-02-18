Weather delays vaccine shipments, clinics postponed

PPHD director Kim Engel said that some vaccine clinics were postponed this week, though there were clinics able to be held, including for patients receiving a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We receive 1,500 doses every week,” she said. “We are 1,500 doses short this week. Some people did get vaccinated this week because there were doses available.”
When people are vaccinated, she said, health departments receive the second doses within a few days of those doses needing to be administered, so those clinics are able to be arranged in advance.
PPHD said that anyone who has been impacted by the canceled clinics will be contacted for rescheduling.
“I know there are people wondering, “Does this affect me? If they are affected, they will be getting a call.”
Three pharmacies in the Panhandle have also begun offering the vaccine, pharmacies at Walmarts in Scottsbluff and Chadron, and the Alliance Community Pharmacy. Social media posts indicate that vaccinations, which began last week at those clinics, have been able to be held, but Engel said the 200 doses for those pharmacies also were affected when the Panhandle didn’t receive its distribution this week.
Currently, Walmart is doing scheduling for its clinics separately. However, starting March 1, Engel said, registration will be coordinated for the Federal Pharmacy Program via the state website, vaccinate.ne.gov. Engel said that will help in ironing out some of the logistics as the focus continues to be on distributing the vaccine via priority groups.
“Everyone’s common goal is to get people vaccinated,” she said.
Engel said that officials have been told that many of the distribution points are located in the Southern states, which have been effected by a historical polar vortex. However, Panhandle health officials are hopeful they will receive this week’s distribution and the full 1,500 allocation next week, allowing them to move ahead proceed on schedule.
“Each day we have been hopeful (that they’ll receive the shipment),” she said.
According to the Lincoln Journal Star, health officials in Beatrice and Hastings reported the cancellation of vaccination appointments because of the delays in shipments.
“Unfortunately, we have a slight setback in vaccination progress this week,” Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department in Hastings, said. “Vaccine shipments are being delayed across the country due to the weather and we have lost hope that we will receive our allotment in time for some ‘first dose’ clinics this week. We will be rescheduling appointments to next week.”
Angie Ling, incident commander for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said state officials don’t know when the weather-delayed shipments will arrive. She said Nebraska companies participating in the federal retail pharmacy program, such as Walmart, haven’t received any shipments yet either.
Officials in Beatrice said they will contact everyone who was scheduled to receive a vaccination Thursday to reschedule their appointments.
The West Central District Health Department in North Platte said it has enough vaccine on hand for the appointments it has scheduled this week, but it may have to delay next week’s vaccination clinics because of the shipment delays.
The state estimated that 6.5% of Nebraska’s population has now received both required doses of the vaccine. Nebraska has distributed roughly 74% of the vaccine doses it has received.
Health officials “anticipate a significant backlog of orders for distribution once operations resume, and every effort will be made to catch up as soon as possible while safely delivering the vaccines,” Ling said.
Nebraska is expecting 18,720 doses of Pfizer and 18,400 doses of Moderna next week, Ling said.
Felicia Quintana-Zinn, a department administrator, said state officials still expect to be able to offer vaccinations to Nebraska’s general population by late April or early May. She said the state will still give priority to residents who are at least 65 years old because that group accounts for the vast majority of virus-related deaths in Nebraska.
As of Monday, more than 8,604 people have been vaccinated in the Panhandle.