Weather may delay delivery of Thursday's Star-Herald

Because of the inclement weather in Scottsbluff and the region, newspaper delivery of the Thursday, Dec. 22 Star-Herald newspaper may be delayed.

The Scottsbluff Star-Herald is committed to ensuring that our subscribers have up-to-date information about their delivery and subscriptions.

The Star-Herald sends an 8 a.m. phone call to all subscribers affected by delivery delays. Please wait until that time to contact us. If you need to reach us, you can do so by calling 308-632-9010 or emailing us at DL-SPCCirculation@owh.com.

We will also include updates to this story.

Remember, all print subscribers also have access to our electronic replica (e-edition) at starherald.com. If you have not activated your online subscription, please email DL-SPCCirculation@owh.com with your name, address and phone number and we can activate your online account for you.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

