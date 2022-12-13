 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Weather to delay delivery of Wednesday's Star-Herald

  • 0

Because of the inclement weather in Scottsbluff and the region, newspaper delivery of the Wednesday, Dec. 14, Star-Herald will be postponed until the roads are clear and safe to travel.

A blizzard warning has been extended until 5 a.m. Thursday.

The Scottsbluff Star-Herald is committed to ensuring that our subscribers have up-to-date information about their delivery and subscriptions.

The Star-Herald will send an 8 a.m. phone call each morning for the next several days to all subscribers affected by delivery delays. Please wait until that time to contact us. If you need to reach us, you can do so by calling 308-632-9010 or emailing us at DL-SPCCirculation@owh.com.

We will also include updates to this story.

Remember, all print subscribers also have access to our electronic replica (e-edition) at starherald.com. If you have not activated your online subscription, please email DL-SPCCirculation@owh.com with your name, address and phone number and we can activate your online account for you.

People are also reading…

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Zelensky ways war in Ukraine would end if Putin dropped dead

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News