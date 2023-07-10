A large, hail-producing storm developed east of Gering Saturday afternoon on July 8. The storm rolled through the Minatare and Bayard areas causing damage to windows, vehicles and crops.

There were several reports of large hail from this storm, which occurred at about 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. These included reports of 1” hail found three miles east of Minatare, 1.5” hail reported southeast of Bayard and 1.75” or golf-ball sized hail reported three miles east of Gering.

While the storm produced some large hail, the quantity of hail presented more a damage Saturday afternoon, according to NWS meteorologist Matthew Brothers.

“Not only did this storm produce large hail, but it produced a lot of hail,” Brothers said. In some areas. the storm produced as much as 4” of accumulated hail along the ground and presented dangers on roadways according to reports from the NWS.

There were also reports of a flipped car due to the storm with accumulation along roadways. According to scanner traffic, occupants declined treatment for any possible injuries.

“Large hail can do more damage but large accumulations of hail can produce damaging conditions,” Brothers said.