Wednesday snowstorm blanks the area

Brandon Slunecka took advantage of Wednesday’s snowstorm to take his children and friends to Northfield Park to sled down the fresh snow.
Slunecka’s daughter Paisley Slunecka made the trip down the slope.
“She just turned three. It was her first time sledding,” he said.
Slunecka figured the storm was the perfect opportunity to take her sledding.
“I wanted to take her (sledding) for the first snowstorm of the year,” he said. “I asked her and she said she wanted to go. She had fun.”
Mike Jamski, with the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, said the Scottsbluff area got between 2 to 4 inches of snow by mid-day Wednesday. The eastern Wyoming border to Kimball got between 8 and 12 inches.
The snow was expected to be sporadic going into Wednesday, he said.
“The (cold front) is going to stall and move northeast,” Jamski said. “There may be another couple of bands of snow associated with that front looking back northeast (Thursday), but nothing compared to what we’re experiencing (Wednesday).”
The high for Thursday will be around 19 degrees with increasing winds through Friday and a 40% chance of snow, he said.
“It’s not really looking strong but there could be some gusts up to 30 (MPH) but we’re actually looking at improving weather conditions as we go into the weekend,” Jamski said.
The blowing snow shouldn’t cause any visibility issues, he said.
“There may be some patchy blowing snow. With those kind of winds I don’t think we’re going to have any major problems. There will be some patchy blowing snow through tomorrow. If we get past tomorrow, conditions get better. We’re looking at dry conditions after tomorrow night,” he said.
Temperatures will be above freezing again on Friday, he said.
“A warming trend starts on Friday, mid-40s,” Jamski said. “None of the week front comes through Friday night or Saturday.”
The warmer temperatures are expected into next week, he said.