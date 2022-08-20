Welcome back: 1057th soldiers reunited with families, friends after 10-month deployment

Fifty men and women serving in the 1057th Military Police Company reunited with families and friends Saturday after a deployment to the Middle East. The Nebraska National Guard soldiers left in October, serving much of the next 10 months in Kuwait.

“I’d wait forever, but 10 months is long enough,” read one sign held up by a family member of one of the soldiers. Other signs read similar sentiments as the soldiers hugged and cried with joy as they were welcomed back.

The group celebrated its return home at the same place that they departed months later, the Weborg 21 Centre in Gering. , Lt. Gov. Mike Foley and Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, adjutant general for Nebraska, both spoke during a brief ceremony, praising the men and women for their service.

“It’s really good to have you back home, back in the great state of Nebraska,” Bohac said. He noted that all the reports of commanders were that the soldiers brought an outstanding performance to their duties. The 1057th Military Police Company served a mission for which it’s soldiers are not normally trained. “I am so very proud of what you all accomplished, and what you all did. “

He said time and time again, the company, its commanders and its soldiers have served well.

They also noted the sacrifices of the families of those who were deployed.

“In a sense, you were also deployed in service to our nation,” Foley said in what he described as a shout out to the families. “You took on extras duties, adjustments in your family life and so forth – You made a sacrifice for our country. The people of Nebraska recognize that. As true of the (sacrifice) of the soldiers overseas, you made a sacrifice as well and we’re very grateful to all the soldiers, their families and the loved ones. ”

For the soldiers, Foley noted, there will be a transition period as they reintegrated back to family and civilian life. Soldiers and their families were encouraged to take advantage of the resources offered by the Nebraska National Guard during this time, by Foley and Bohac.

Capt. Jared L. Baker told the Star-Herald that many of the soldiers were serving their first overseas deployment. The 1057th MP Company conducts “law and order” operations, which he said are comparable to the same duties that civilian police officers do, but on military installations. It was the first overseas deployment for the 1057th as an MP company.

Baker described serving as commander of the company during the deployment as a great honor. “I’ve always wanted to be a company commander, and a commander that took a unit on a deployment,” he said. “To have that opportunity and to be able to lead great soldiers like we have in the 1057th was a true blessing.”

In speaking to the soldiers during ceremonies, Baker said that there were challenges and that mobilizations are not easy, but that the company served with the focus, dedication, commitment and teamwork that he had asked of them – day in and day out.

Three of the soldiers briefly shared their experiences on the deployment, and their joy at returning home.

Specialist (SPC) Everardo Corona, of Grand Island, said that he thought state deployments over the last two years for the company helped to prepare the soldiers for deployment. The company had been a logistics unit that specialized in truck transportation but shifted to a military police company five years ago. Since then, the unit served deployments in Nebraska, providing assistance during the pandemic, civil response deployments during protests in 2020 and responding to flooding in the 2019.

Those deployments helped the company’s soldiers come together as a family prior to being deployed, he said. A team of civilian contractors worked to “make it feel more like home” during the holidays that were celebrated while the soldiers were overseas.

Sgt. Andrew Eshleman, of Minden, admitted to a “little culture shock” when the company first arrived in the Middle East, but said that the deployment was a unique experience.

“I appreciated seeing the horizon,” Eshleman said, a few minutes after Capt. Jerad Baker had shared that the soldiers were happy to see green grass after months in the desert. Eshleman noted there were lots of camels and sheep and he, SPC Trissa Wilson, of Sutherland, and Corona shared a laugh as they all briefly recalled a time when a large number of camels ended up in the camp they served.

“The people were nice. They were all excited to see the soldiers,” SPC Trissa Wilson said, while Eshleman described moments like sharing a sweet tea they were introduced to and the excitement of Kuwait soldiers that he shared some garlic parmesan cheese crackers.

During their deployment, soldiers were able to communicate with their families via apps such as WhatsApp, iMessage or Facetime.

“It was great to have that ability, even on a daily basis, which makes it even better,” Baker said. Eshleman left behind his wife and three little ones when he deployed, with the youngest – now 1 ½ - just being months old when he deployed.

“I’m looking forward to that moment” of holding his youngest child and sharing hugs with the others, he said before the reunion. While he primarily worked night shift duties, making it easier to video call with his family, he said seeing them in person couldn’t be beat. He and his family planned to enjoy a three-day vacation touring sites in the Scottsbluff area.

Many of the soldiers, like Wilson, were also excited to be returning home for another monumental moment – the start of the Huskers football season.

“I’m looking forward to seeing my mom, my two little sisters and my grandparents … And lots of Husker football,” Wilson, who had been in the company for just six months when it deployed, said.

Soldiers just returning from deployment will enjoy some leave time before returning to civilian employment and to duties with their National Guard unit. Baker said that time will give them a chance to enjoy spending time with their families and readjusting.

A second team of the 1057th Military Police Company is now deployed in the Middle East. Baker said that team is also made up of soldiers who serve in Kearney, Chadron and Scottsbluff. Change of command ceremonies were held earlier this month, with Capt. Grant J. Hewitt now serving as commander of the team currently deployed. That deployment is also expected to last about 10 months.