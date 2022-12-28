West Nebraska Art Center offering makerspace to create stamps

The public can create stamps at the West Nebraska Arts Center makerspace. The opening reception will be Jan. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m.

WNAC will have the print-making makerspace up for the month of January in the Bronson Gallery. The public is invited to come with ideas and materials to create a unique print. There will be premade prints and paint available for people to stamp with, as well as materials to create their own prints.

Program manager Stephanie Coley said the public can bring clothing from home as a canvas for their stamp.

“We call it a makerspace because it’s very much just you. Art is subjective,” Coley said. “We are definitely going to have all of the examples.”

People can bring in supplies from home to inspire their stamps, whether that’s a household item or elements from nature.

“You can really get lost in this craft,” Coley said.

Families are encouraged to attend together as they learn how to sculpt a design into a leather honing block. The intricacy of the design and a person’s abilities will affect the time it takes to complete.

“It takes a lot of hand strength and you have to be able to sit in one spot for quite a while,” she said. “You have to measure it by your abilities. When I did one in college, it took me a week to do my design. That was just the carving of it, not the actual printing. It was a jellyfish in the sea — very intricate.”

The art center will also have Styrofoam and metal plates available to create texture on the stamps. Coley said people will use engraving tools to etch out the metal plate.

“If you look up a printmaking video, it’s really geared toward texture and how it will look in one color,” she said. “That’s what I love about printmaking — it is layers and it can be as hard or easy as you want it to be.”

Once the stamp design is created, people can use a stamp pad or paint.

Stamps can also be used to create one-of-a-kind cards for a loved one’s birthday or other special occasion or holiday, like Valentine’s Day.

In addition to making custom stamps, the public can learn about the printmaking process and its history.

The event is free to the public due to the support of the Nebraska Arts Council, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and the National Endowment for the Arts.

The art center is located at the corner of First Avenue and 18th Street in Scottsbluff. WNAC is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from 1 to 5 p.m.