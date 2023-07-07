West Nebraska Arts Center has announced the winners of its 2023 President’s Show: History of the Oregon Trail.

President’s Choice and Best of Show were awarded to "Perseverance" by Loren Schmidt, done in graphite. Honorable mentions were given to "Past and Present" in acrylic by LeTisha Bonar Smith and "Renewal: The Yellowstone Fires" in oil/alkyd by Scott Couch.

Judging for the show was conducted by Sandy Strey. The show’s theme was selected by West Nebraska Arts Center Board President Mary Hunt and was open to all media and artistic styles.

The 2023 President’s Show: History of the Oregon Trail can be viewed throughout the month of July at West Nebraska Arts Center, 106 E. 18th St. in Scottsbluff. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. Gallery admission is free.

A reception for the show will be July 19 from 5 to 7 p.m.