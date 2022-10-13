West Nebraska Arts Center announces 'Boos and Brews' tickets on sale

Tickets are available for West Nebraska Arts Center’s annual fundraiser “Boos and Brews: Dia De los Muertos.” This is an adults-only Halloween beer tasting celebration that will be held Friday, Oct. 28, from 7 to 10 p.m. at Hotel 21 & Co., located at 2605 North 10th St. in Gering.

Sample some deviously good beers and enjoy a spectacular charcuterie board and Mexican food spread. Halloween costumes, especially Day of the Dead, are encouraged, but not required – prizes will be awarded. There will also be dessert and basket auctions.

By supporting this fundraiser, the public will help WNAC with building repair projects such as our main gallery remodeling expenses, monthly maintenance, programming multigenerational classes and workshops, special events, and gallery exhibits. We are still growing out of COVID-19 financial hits. Some aspects that have declined include the center's membership, artwork sales and varies other parts of operations.

The staff want to provide a positive creative space for our community members. By attending our fundraisers, the public will support the resources that help fuel our efforts to continue to pursue the mission.

This event is sponsored by John and Rita Stinner, Hotel 21 & Co., Bob and Sue Van Newkirk, Christian and Stacy Bach, Leslie Jordan, Martin Vargas, Mary Garwood, Brenda Trumbull, Laura Clark, Marv Richard, Patti Gillen.

Tickets can be purchased at the door, online or at WNAC. The 2022 Boos and Brews fundraiser is an adults-only event. No one under the age of 21 will be admitted and identification will be required. For more information, visit www.thewnac.com, visit the office, or call 308-632-2226. Cost is $25 for members of WNAC and $30 regular price.

WNAC is a cultural non-profit organization committed to education, awareness and excellence in the arts, serving the North Platte Valley Region. WNAC is located at 106 East 18th St. in Scottsbluff.

The Nebraska Arts Council, a state agency, has supported the program through its matching grants program funded by the Nebraska Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment. Visit www.nebraskaartscouncil.org for information on how the Nebraska Arts Council can assist your organization, or how you can support the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.