West Nebraska Arts Center celebrates youth art

With Student Art Month just around the corner, the West Nebraska Arts Center is getting ready to kick off some youth art programing.
The 36th annual Visionaries Student Art Exhibit will take over the center beginning Thursday, April 1, with a reception on Sunday, April 11, from 2-4 p.m. This exhibit will showcase student artwork from around the Panhandle, and three awards will be given out in the sixth through eighth grade division and the ninth through twelfth grade division. The awards are Best of Show, Audrey Towater Award and Outstanding Artwork. Chadron State College professor Mary Donahue will be the judge this year.
Aside from the student art exhibit this month, West Nebraska Arts Center is gearing up for its annual summer art camps this June. Longtime WNAC supporter Mary Hunt will be one of the teachers for the camp this year.
“She has been part of the after school art program this year, and she’s always fun to figure out little projects for the kids,” WNAC program coordinator Stephanie Coley said. “She likes to use several applications and teach them what they’ve never known before.”
The second teacher will be Yelena Khanevskya.
Coley said art is not only a great educational tool, but can be used in a variety of ways.
“I’ve always said this, it can be used in several places in your life. It could be therapeutic, could just be plain fun,” she said. “Art is a great place to work out problems, or just have some fun.”
There are two age groups for art camp, 6- to 9-year-olds and 10- to 15-year-olds, and there are only 12 slots open for each group. Early registration is advised. Both Art Camp I and II will run June 22-25, with a reception on June 25 at 5 p.m.
The cost for the art camps are $95 for WNAC members or $110 regular price. The price includes all materials and a T-shirt. Registration for the class must be completed before 5 p.m. on Friday, June 18.
Art camp is sponsored by North Platte Valley Artist Guild, Edward Jones Jess Pilkington and JaCee Pilkington Petko, Platte Valley Companies, Panhandle Shrine Club, the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.
The Visionaries Student Art Exhibit was made possible by First State Bank, the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.