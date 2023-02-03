The West Nebraska Arts Center opened its annual IMAGE Show on Thursday evening, featuring the work of several local artists.

The 2023 IMAGE Show contains 64 photographs from 24 different artists, all of which will remain on display in the IMAGE Photography Exhibit until Sunday, Feb. 26. This year’s entries were judged by Ken Kurtz of Spectrum Photographics, and many local artists took home awards for their work.

Best of Show in the professional division was awarded to "All Aboard Big Boy" by Ty Acton, of Mitchell. Acton also received an honorable mention in the same division for "The Beet." Another honorable mention was given to "Toadstool Park Study" by Bill Peters, of Gering.

Best of Show in the adult division was awarded to "Mooood" by Andrea Myers, of Scottsbluff. Honorable mentions in the adult division were given to "Galaxies" by Patrick E. Reece of Gering, "Attitude is Everything" by Charlotte Ingram, of Scottsbluff, and "Splash" by Leslie Ostreim, of Bottineau, North Dakota.

The Jim Downey Award for Best Landscape went to Patrick E. Reece of Gering for "Ingrained," and the Michael Javoronok Award was given to Rick Myers of Gering for "Chimney Rock in B&W."

Andrew Myers, who recently began freelancing for the Star-Herald, said that photography has become a peaceful way for her to spend time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said she tends to focus on subjects that make her happy. This is exemplified by her Best of Show winning photo, "Mooood."

“I love taking pictures that make me laugh or make me smile in some way,” she said. “This cow made me laugh, and it still does.”

Andrea was introduced to the art of photography by her father, Rick Myers, who has taken the Best of Show award numerous times in the history of the IMAGE Show. He said that watching his daughter take home the prize was a happy moment for him, especially considering how the show has increased in quality and sophistication over the years.

“It’s really developed into a really nice show for local photographers. I’m seeing a lot of really good work,” he said. “I’m so proud of her. She’s really turning into a great photographer. She’s got a great eye.”

Award winner Pat Reece, a retired University of Nebraska ecologist, said that he was drawn to photography by the beautiful scenes he got the opportunity to witness out on the Great Plains. As such, he likes to focus on natural subjects like that of his honorable mention winning piece "Galaxies," which features the water-laden web of a funnel-web spider.

“We had just received several inches of rain, and I knew that species of spider was in a canyon within a mile of where I live,” he said. “It was perfect. The lighting was good. And I noticed that each drop reflected a different image.”

Previous Best of Show winner Jodi Lewellen has three pieces in this year’s exhibition. She said that she typically takes photographs of sites that can be seen locally, and that her 2023 submissions were selections that she particularly enjoyed from the last year.

“I just go out to have fun,” Lewellen said. “It’s relaxing for me to be out in nature by myself, and I picked three of my favorites this year that were kind of different and unique.”

According to Program Director Stephanie Coley, the IMAGE Show is one of the arts center’s largest annual events. She also said that photography is unique in its level of accessibility to anyone who wants to give it a shot.

“It’s important to encourage art in every form, and the photography show always gets people excited about what they can do,” she said. “You don’t have to have fancy equipment or a dark room anymore, so everyone can do it.”

Coley said she encouraged everyone to come out and see the impressive pieces of art on display at the exhibit since the level of variety should appeal to people of all interests and tastes.

“We’ve got all kinds of subject matter. We’ve got micro art, landscape, animals, bugs, trucks, just about anything you could take a picture of. We did really well this year, and I’m really excited and happy about the results,” she said.

The IMAGE Photography Exhibit is open to the public at the West Nebraska Arts Center, located at 106 East 18th St. in Scottsbluff, Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday,1 to 5 p.m.