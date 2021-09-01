West Nebraska Arts Center presents Elemental Discoveries exhibition

SCOTTSBLUFF — The West Nebraska Arts Center, with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, is pleased to present “Elemental Discoveries” by Doug Hoevet & G.E. Sommerfeld. It will be presented Thursday, Sept. 2. Come to the reception and have an opportunity to meet the artists. Doug Hoevet is from Scottsbluff and G.E. Sommerfeld is from Loveland, Colorado.

These artists take nature and transform it into artwork. They are inspired by ancient ruins as well as basic design and its connection to humanity. This exhibition will be made up of stone, wood and/or metal sculptures. It will bend the understanding of a tree stump and perhaps carve questions out of stone. The artists have worked hard to provide a different perspective that we believe will be enjoyed by all.

“We are happy to welcome this exhibit into the Arts Center for a month. It will give some insights into the human history and condition,” program manager Stephanie Coley said. “We hope to give our community viewers an experience that educates as well as fascinates. I am always looking forward to the shows that come in. Though I have to say goodbye to awesome artwork from a previous show, new shows always have a way of lifting me up. We have some great talent that goes through our doors, and it’s a joy to be surrounded by it.”

The reception is 5 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 2. Hors d’oeuvres, refreshments and wine will be served. The gallery exhibit and reception are free and open to the public and will be on display Sept. 2 – 26. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.