West Nebraska Arts Center receives grant from Union Pacific Foundation

SCOTTSBLUFF — The West Nebraska Arts Center, located at 106 E. 18th St., recently received a grant from the Union Pacific Foundation for its arts education programming. The focus of this year’s grant is to make scholarships available to minority and or

low-income students in grades 1-12.

WNAC has three scholarships in each age group for the After School Art Program on Mondays, 4-5:30 (grades 1-3), Tuesdays, 4-5:30 (grades 4-6) and the Ed Wards Project for middle and high school students held on Wednesdays from 4-5:30.

The goal of West Nebraska Arts Center’s educational programs is to offer visual arts education to grades 1-6 using the Nebraska State Standards for Fine Arts Education as a guide. Students will create, present, respond to, and connect with art. Through exploration of media – painting, drawing, printmaking, collage, sculpture, applied design and technology – children will create a portfolio of their work throughout the program and have an opportunity to participate in a gallery exhibit during the month of April.

The Ed Wards program is open to all skill levels in grades 7 – 12. The program will run through April 21. They will then have an opportunity to participate in a gallery exhibit during the month of March & April. This is a drop-in class every Wednesday of each month.