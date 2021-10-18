West Nebraska Arts Center receives grant from Union Pacific Foundation

SCOTTSBLUFF - The West Nebraska Arts Center recently received a grant from the Union Pacific Foundation for its arts education programming. The focus of this year’s grant is to make scholarships available to minority and/or low-income students in grades 1-12. WNAC has three scholarships in each age group for the After School Art Program on Mondays, 4-5:30 p.m. (grades 1-3); Tuesdays, 4-5:30 p.m.(grades 4-6) and the Ed Wards Project for middle and high school students held on Wednesdays from 4-5:30 p.m.
The goal of WNAC’s educational programs is to offer visual arts education to grades 1-6 using the Nebraska State Standards for Fine Arts Education as a guide. Students will create, present, respond to and connect with art. Through exploration of media – painting, drawing, printmaking, collage, sculpture, applied design and technology – children will create a portfolio of their work throughout the program and have an opportunity to participate in a gallery exhibit during the month of April. The instructor for the After-School Art Program (ASAP) first through third grade is Mary Hunt, and the teacher for ASAP fourth through sixth grade is Rod Clause.
The Ed Wards program is open to all skill levels in grades 7 – 12. The program will run through April 21. They will then have an opportunity to participate in a gallery exhibit during the months of March and April. This is a drop-in class every Wednesday of each month. It is $10 for members of the WNAC and $15 for non- members. This instructor is Michele Denton.
All instructors at WNAC are professional artists and follow the Nebraska Standards for Arts Education in all of our arts instruction.
“We are so appreciative of the Union Pacific Foundation for their continued support of our arts education program,” Michele Denton, WNAC director, said. “This grant will give us the opportunity to provide more scholarships to deserving students.”
For more information on arts education classes or to register, call Stephanie Coley at 308-632-2226.