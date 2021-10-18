West Nebraska Arts Center receives grant from Union Pacific Foundation

SCOTTSBLUFF - The West Nebraska Arts Center recently received a grant from the Union Pacific Foundation for its arts education programming. The focus of this year’s grant is to make scholarships available to minority and/or low-income students in grades 1-12. WNAC has three scholarships in each age group for the After School Art Program on Mondays, 4-5:30 p.m. (grades 1-3); Tuesdays, 4-5:30 p.m.(grades 4-6) and the Ed Wards Project for middle and high school students held on Wednesdays from 4-5:30 p.m.

The goal of WNAC’s educational programs is to offer visual arts education to grades 1-6 using the Nebraska State Standards for Fine Arts Education as a guide. Students will create, present, respond to and connect with art. Through exploration of media – painting, drawing, printmaking, collage, sculpture, applied design and technology – children will create a portfolio of their work throughout the program and have an opportunity to participate in a gallery exhibit during the month of April. The instructor for the After-School Art Program (ASAP) first through third grade is Mary Hunt, and the teacher for ASAP fourth through sixth grade is Rod Clause.