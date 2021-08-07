West Nebraska Arts Center sees façade repairs after 10-year wait

The nearly 100-year-old West Nebraska Arts Center building is finally getting a face-lift, executive director Michelle Denton said.
“This old building will be 100 next spring, so it’s important that we keep her all fixed up so she can go the next 100 years,” she said. “She needed a little facelift. When you get to be 100 years, you (need) that.”
Cracks, holes and fractures in the front façade are finally being addressed as Robert Nation Masonry began work filling them in this week and will continue through next week.
The project has been in the works for about 10 years, Denton said. It all came down to finding the money for the repairs.
“It’s been in our budget, (but) we had no money, so we had to go out there and do some fundraising,” she said.
The fundraising for the nearly $14,000 project came from four main sponsors: Oregon Trail Community Foundation, $5,000; Quivey Bay, $1,500; City of Scottsbluff Façade Improvement Program, $5,000; and Questers #1346, $2,200.
The Questers were the most recent donors, having presented the check Thursday, Aug. 4. Jan Van Newkirk, state preservation and restoration chairman and vice president of Scotts Bluff #1346, said the organization is dedicated to the goals of “assisting in the preservation and restoration of artifacts, existing memorials, historic buildings and landmarks,” which is why they were pleased to help the WNAC repair its historical building.
“We’re excited,” she said. “We love to be a part of these projects here.”
According to a press release, the local Questers chapter, Scotts Bluff #1346, applied for and was awarded the $2,200 grant, which was given to the WNAC. As a part of their agreement when applying, they were asked to volunteer and assist in any way they can to support the art center.
The chapter has 26 members, with an additional 15 from a group called the Gering Dome Rockers.
Questers is an international organization across the United States and Canada and was formed in 1944. There are a total of 568 chapters and approximately 8,000 members, according to its website.
The West Nebraska Arts Center façade repair project is expected to be completed toward the end of next week.