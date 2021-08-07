West Nebraska Arts Center sees façade repairs after 10-year wait

The nearly 100-year-old West Nebraska Arts Center building is finally getting a face-lift, executive director Michelle Denton said.

“This old building will be 100 next spring, so it’s important that we keep her all fixed up so she can go the next 100 years,” she said. “She needed a little facelift. When you get to be 100 years, you (need) that.”

Cracks, holes and fractures in the front façade are finally being addressed as Robert Nation Masonry began work filling them in this week and will continue through next week.

The project has been in the works for about 10 years, Denton said. It all came down to finding the money for the repairs.

“It’s been in our budget, (but) we had no money, so we had to go out there and do some fundraising,” she said.

The fundraising for the nearly $14,000 project came from four main sponsors: Oregon Trail Community Foundation, $5,000; Quivey Bay, $1,500; City of Scottsbluff Façade Improvement Program, $5,000; and Questers #1346, $2,200.