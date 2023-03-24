The West Nebraska Arts Center, with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, First National Bank of Omaha and the National Endowment for the Arts, is pleased to present the 38th annual Visionaries student art show. The opening reception will be Sunday, April 2, at 2 to 4 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public.

The art center staff believe children are the future, and they love seeing what is on their minds. They hope to get a great variety of mediums and subjects. The art will be on display until April 30. Artwork will be judged.

"We love to celebrate our student artists," WNAC program manager Steph Coley said. "Stop by to see what talent we have in our community."

The exhibit is open to students attending grades six through 12 in the Panhandle, as well as schools within a 125-mile radius of Scottsbluff and Gering.

The West Nebraska Arts Center is a cultural non-profit organization committed to education, awareness and excellence in the arts, serving the North Platte Valley Region. WNAC is located at the corner of 1st Avenue and 18th Street in Scottsbluff. Visit the gallery Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from 1 to 5 p.m. The art center is closed Mondays. For more show information go to www.thewnac.com.

The Nebraska Arts Council, a state agency, has supported the programs of this organization through its matching grants program funded by the Nebraska Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment. Visit www.nebraskaartscouncil.org for more information on how the Nebraska Arts Council can assist your organization, or how you can support the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.